Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova and American doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan will form the class of 2025 when they are enshrined into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in August next year.

The winner of 36 titles, including five majors, Sharapova spent 408 weeks in the Top 5 and is one of only 10 women all-time to achieve a career singles Grand Slam. The Bryan brothers teamed up to win 16 Grand Slam titles and remain the most successful doubles team in ATP history, spending a record 438 weeks atop the rankings.

The tennis legends’ induction is the outcome of a voting process in which leading journalists, historians and Hall of Famers cast their ballots. For the sixth year, fans were also given a chance to have their say, with Sharapova earning the most bonus points from that count.

“Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the class of 2025 has had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world,” said Kim Clijsters, president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and class of 2017 Hall of Famer. “We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year.”

Clijsters also made video calls to the new honorees to share the hoped-for update.

“I knew that Kim Clijsters would be the source of good news!” Sharapova said. “I remember the first time I ever thought of the prestige of the Hall of Fame: After winning my first Grand Slam, I was asked for a dress to showcase in the museum, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It was one of those moments of joy that come after a big victory.

“In retirement, you very seldomly get to reflect on your past, because you move on so quickly with life’s responsibilities. This is an incredible recognition. Thank you so much. I’m so grateful to the Hall of Fame and grateful to the voters.”

In a break from tradition, the induction celebration will move to new dates on the eve of the US Open, Aug. 21-23, 2025. Features of the Fanfest will include the first ever Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic, a Courting Fashion exhibit at historic Marble House, and a live musical concert.

To date, 267 players and contributors, from 28 countries, have received what is considered the ultimate honor in tennis.

Along with her victories at Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014, Sharapova captured the WTA Finals at Los Angeles in 2004 and won the silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.