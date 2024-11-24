Step into the 2024 tennis fashion scene with leading brands like adidas, Nike, Fila, New Balance, FP Movement, Original Penguin, Wilson and Lacoste. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog takes a closer look at the signature pieces that defined the year’s style on the Hologic WTA tour.

Adidas redefines tennis fashion with the Fall Slam Pro Wow Dress created for Elina Svitolina. This bold design features a vibrant colorblock pattern, long sleeves and distinctive cutouts at the front armholes, creating a look that commands attention from every angle. Thoughtfully crafted with figure-enhancing colorblocks and side-only pleats on the skirt, the dress also integrates breathable mesh panels and HEAT.RDY technology, keeping players cool and comfortable during intense matches.

Naomi Osaka (lead photo) brought the glory days of WTA fashion back to life at the 2024 US Open with her stunning custom day and night outfits inspired by Japanese Harajuku style. Her looks featured giant bows, tiered ruffles, and a touch of elegance with pearls woven into her hair.

The four-time Grand Slam champion completed her outfit with a chic bomber jacket, adorned with a bold, contrasting bow and delicate tulle lace trim along the low hemline, adding an extra layer of drama. Even her shoes paid homage to the theme, with small bows adorning the backs for a cohesive and whimsical finish.

Fila's Casa collection delivers a modern twist on classic tennis apparel, blending elegance and timeless beauty. A standout is Emma Navarro’s ensemble, featuring the Casa Challenger Seamless Polo Tank and Fila Casa Challenger Seamless Skirt. This creamy white set, with its subtle stripe details, exudes sophistication on the court. The V-neck tank sports a cropped length, a striped ribbed collar, a racerback design and seamless construction for unmatched comfort. Paired with the tank, the skirt boasts overlapping front pleats and a ribbed waistband accented with stripes, creating a refined and cohesive look.

Rompers are a rare and eye-catching choice in tennis attire, and FP Movement has made waves with several standout designs.

One such piece, worn by Danielle Collins -- the FP Movement Fall Breathless Shortsie -- features a smocked front bodice, ruffled shorts with a built-in brief, side pockets and two sets of crisscross back straps, creating a playful yet functional look.

Several players have embraced the cropped top and skirt trend, with Ajla Tomljanovic standing out in an elegant green ensemble by Original Penguin. The Australian athlete sports the Penguin Fall Rib Crop Polo, a stylish cropped top featuring a buttonless V-neck placket and a self-fabric collar for a sleek, modern look. Paired with this is the Penguin Fall Woven Pleat Skirt, a classic pleated tennis skirt that includes a small zippered pocket on the back, built-in shorts with ball pockets and a pleated hemline accented by stripe tape.

Coco Gauff turned heads in her custom New Balance outfits during the US Open, particularly with her daring dress designed for both day and night matches. Available in light and dark variations, the dress featured a pleated skirt loosely attached to the top, which subtly exposed her stomach and fully showcased her back, highlighted by a vibrant yellow bra. However, the true standout of her look was the second-generation CG tennis shoe in the terrarium colorway, her signature design, blending cutting-edge style with peak performance on the court.

Lacoste continues to impress with its timeless elegance and modern updates to classic court style. A standout from the 2024 collections is Erika Andreeva’s chic ensemble, featuring the Lacoste Fall Player Sleeveless Polo paired with the Lacoste Fall Player Skirt. This striking outfit, in burgundy and vibrant red, boasts sophisticated details like a rib-knit placket and collar, an argyle print on the left chest, and contrast binding on the armholes. The skirt adds a unique twist with its combination of micro and regular pleats, elevating the look with dynamic movement and texture.

Marta Kostyuk has been turning heads with her increasingly bold and elegant Wilson court style. Her dresses feature refined silhouettes with thoughtful details that bring a fresh sophistication. Occasionally, she embraces daring color choices, like this neon yellow dress that captures attention instantly. This vibrant shade, combined with Wilson’s sleek design, makes a powerful statement, blending elegance with a modern, fearless edge that sets her apart on the court.

As we look forward to the upcoming season, we can’t wait to see how tennis fashion continues to evolve, surprising and inspiring with ever more creative blends of performance and personality.

