The Australian Open quarterfinals are set, with the top three players in the world still in contention for the title.

On Tuesday in Melbourne (starting Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET), Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff look to extend their strong starts to the season, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Paula Badosa hope to capitalize on their momentum.

Here’s a closer look at the two matchups from the top half of the draw:

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [27] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)

Head-to-head: Pavlyuchenkova leads 2-1

Sabalenka snapshop

Ranking: No.1

Best Grand Slam result: Three-time champion (2023 Australian Open, 2024 Australian Open, 2024 US Open)

Best Australian Open result: Two-time champion (2022, 2023)

The World No.1 and two-time defending champion is rounding into form as she tries to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to pull off a three-peat at Melbourne Park. Playing as the No.1 seed at a Grand Slam for the first time, Sabalenka has looked dominant. She has not lost a set through four matches and goes into the quarterfinals with a perfect 9-0 record on the new year.

The pivotal match of Sabalenka's first week came in the third round, where she leveled up her game to get past Auckland champion Clara Tauson 7-6(5), 6-4. The big-hitting Dane did everything in her power to go shot for shot with Sabalenka and put the top seed in crisis. Sabalenka did not blink. And so, what could have been a complicated three-set duel will instead be remembered as a straightforward two-set win.

Standout stat: Sabalenka is the youngest player to win 18 consecutive Grand Slam matches on hard court since Serena Williams (2002-2004) and could become the youngest with 19 since Martina Hingis, who posted 27 consecutive hard-court wins between the 1997 Australian Open and the 1998 US Open.

Champion's mindset: "I just remind myself about how strong I am, how much I wanted it when I was a kid, even right now. Then I look in the box. I see all of those people sitting there, cheering me up, helping me to achieve my dreams.

"I cannot just give up because there is so many people in my box who is really doing their best. Also, when I hear the support from the crowd, I'm like, C'mon, I cannot give up that easily. All of these three helping me to stay motivated and keep fighting no matter what."

Pavlyuchenkova snapshot

Ranking: No.32

Best Grand Slam result: Finalist (2021 Roland Garros)

Best Australian Open result: Four-time quarterfinalist (2017, 2019, 2020, 2025)

Nearly 20 years ago, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stood on Margaret Court Arena with a trophy in her hands. The prodigious ball-striker had just bested top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki to win the first of two Australian Open girls' titles. Fast forward to the present day and the 33-year-old has been signing the camera, "Too old to be on tour."

"I'm just having fun this year with this signing and calling myself too old to be on tour, which kind of part of it is true," Pavlyuchenkova said.

"Question is to the young girls -- because I'm still here and I'm in the quarterfinal -- maybe better to ask them why I'm still here and I'm still winning."

Though she made her first Grand Slam final on the clay at Roland Garros, the Australian Open has been Pavlyuchenkova's most consistent and prolific Slam. She is playing her fourth quarterfinal at Melbourne Park, notching wins over Yuan Yue, Anastasia Potapova, Laura Siegemund and Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic.

She's as surprised as anyone. She wasn't exactly doing the hard yards during the preseason.

"I'm like, You know what, I'm not winning anymore, my recovery is not the same anymore," she said. "I've done hundreds of preseasons. Honestly, I hate preseasons.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, one practice at a time, then we see how it goes. It was kind of laid back, chill. My goal was to keep the motivation and hunger for this Australian Open and for this season in general.

"Well, I think I managed to do that. Then let's see."

Standout stat: Only two active players who have not won a Grand Slam have reached more major quarterfinals than Pavlyuchenkova (9) - fellow quarterfinalists Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys.

[3] Coco Gauff vs. [11] Paula Badosa (Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.)

Head-to-head: Tied 3-3

Gauff snapshot

Ranking: No.3

Best Grand Slam result: Champion (2023 US Open)

Best Australian Open result: Semifinalist (2024)

Only Gauff can match Sabalenka's 9-0 record this season, and the two are doing everything they can to set up a blockbuster semifinal rematch. But the 20-year-old American isn't letting her mind fall for that trap. Her focus remains on the task at hand: getting through her quarterfinal against an opponent who has always played her tough.

Coming off her MVP run at the United Cup, where she led the United States to its second team title, Gauff has looked sharp and poised through her four matches. Her toughest test came in the Round of 16 against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who was the only player to take her to three sets.

But after dropping the first set 7-5, Gauff lost just three games for the rest of the match. The match provided a clear picture of Gauff's clarity of thought and confidence as she tries to leave Melbourne with her second major title.

Standout stat: Gauff could become the youngest woman to make back-to-back Australian Open semifinals since Maria Sharapova (2005-2008) and the youngest American to do so since Mary Joe Fernandez (1991-1992).

Wise beyond her years: "I think I have learned that the trophy is so far away. It's almost as distant as it probably feels when you are a junior trying to play this tournament, to be honest. Obviously I have the belief and that's my goal, but I think for me personally the best mindset is to treat it as it being so far away. I played two Grand Slam finals, and it still felt like so far away. The one, first final, I felt close, and I think that's why I got tight and couldn't really overcome the nerves. The second final, it felt so far away, so I was able to play free because I felt like I had so much more work to do."

Badosa snapshot

Ranking: No.12

Best Grand Slam result: Quarterfinalist (2021 Roland Garros, 2024 US Open)

Best Australian Open result: Quarterfinal (2025)

By all accounts, Badosa had a strong preseason. With her chronic back injury seemingly behind her, the 27-year-old Spaniard finished her 2024 season on a high. After Wimbledon, she won the Mubadala Citi Open, made the semifinals in Cincinnati, quarterfinals at the US Open and back-to-back semifinals at the China Open and Ningbo Open.

And then, she was bundled out early in Brisbane and Adelaide. When she got to Melbourne, her confidence was shaken and her mind reeling.

Standout stat: Badosa has yet to defeat a Top 10 opponent at a Grand Slam. She lost to Kiki Bertens at the 2019 US Open, Petra Kvitova at the 2020 Australian Open and Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros last season.

Seize the day: "I haven't experienced a lot of quarterfinals in my life. One of my goals with my team, especially after US Open, was, 'OK, let's try to be in this round as much as possible.' I'm happy that it's the next Slam, that it's here. I think I need to experience more of these moments to know how to deal and to face them. In two days I have another opportunity."