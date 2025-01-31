After a month of sun in Australia and New Zealand, the Hologic WTA Tour moved indoors ahead of February's Middle East swing with the Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA 500 and the Singapore Tennis Open WTA 250.

Linz is one of the longest-standing tournaments on the calendar. It was first held in 1987, this was its 38th edition, and past champions include greats from Lindsay Davenport and Justine Henin to Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. This year, Ekaterina Alexandrova -- twice a runner-up in 2018 and 2024 -- took the title for the first time. It was the 30-year-old's first WTA 500 trophy, and she moves up five places to No. 25 in this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings.

By contrast, Singapore is a brand new fixture on the calendar. Elise Mertens claimed her ninth career title there and inches up one place to No. 31. The Belgian, already a runner-up in Hobart last month, owns a 10-2 record in 2025.

Yastremska, Li resurgent after final runs

The largest jump in the Top 50 goes to Linz finalist Dayana Yastremska, who leaps 22 places from No. 72 to No. 50. Yastremska's ranking has yo-yoed dramatically this year. Ahead of the Australian Open, the Ukrainian was at No. 33, but fell nearly 40 spots after her 2024 semifinal points fell off. In Linz, she rediscovered her best form to reach her first final since Lyon 2022 and second of her career at WTA 500 level.

Singapore runner-up Ann Li is also having a resurgence. The 24-year-old American rises 24 places to No. 61 this week after reaching her fourth career final and second within the past three months. Li reached her career high of No. 44 in January 2022 but had slumped to No. 229 by the following April -- only returning to the Top 100 last November after reaching the Merida final.

Other notable rankings movements

Karolina Muchova, +2 to No. 17: The top seed in Linz, Muchova reached the semifinals before falling to Alexandrova and is the highest-ranked player to move up this week.

Clara Tauson, +5 to No. 34: The Dane improved to 10-2 in 2025, with a semifinal run in Linz. She's now just one spot beneath her career high of No. 33, which she first hit as a 19-year-old in February 2022.

Anna Blinkova, +12 to No. 71: Blinkova upset No. 2 seed Elina Svitolina in Linz to reach her first WTA quarterfinal since Bad Homburg last June.

Kimberly Birrell, +9 to No. 86: Birrell is the highest-ranked player to reach a new career high this week after making her second quarterfinal of the year in Singapore.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, + 11 to No. 121: The 22-year-old Thai player has reached the quarterfinals in her last three tour-level main draws. Her run to the Singapore last eight pushes her to a new career high.

Manon Leonard, +41 to No. 176: The 24-year-old Frenchwoman won her first ITF W75 title last week in Andrézieux-Bouthéon and jumps to a new career high.

Tatiana Prozorova, +44 to No. 178: Prozorova has started 2025 with a perfect 10-0 winning streak after winning back-to-back Indian titles at the New Delhi ITF W50 and, last week, the Pune ITF W75. The 21-year-old first cracked the Top 200 in September 2023 and returns to it this week at a new career high.

Leonie Kung, +33 to No. 206: Kung, the 2020 Hua Hin finalist, reached her biggest final since then at last week's Brisbane ITF W75. The Swiss 24-year-old, who reached her career high of No. 144 in 2020 but fell to No. 670 in 2023, is back up to her highest ranking since February 2022.

Victoria Mboko, +53 to No. 215: The 18-year-old Canadian's excellent start to the season continued as she won the ITF W75 in Rome, Georgia as a qualifier, extending her 2025 winning streak to a perfect 17-0. Mboko is yet to drop a set this year. She lost 25 games in five matches to win the Le Lamentin ITF W35, then 17 games in five matches to win the Petit-Bourg ITF W35, then 31 games in seven matches last week in Rome.

Emerson Jones, +20 to No. 268: After some eye-catching performances at tour level in January, junior No. 1 Jones kept her momentum going by reaching the Brisbane ITF W75 semifinals last week.