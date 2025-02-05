Ons Jabeur of Tunisia moved into the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by holding off fast-rising 17-year-old qualifier Wakana Sonobe of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

With her 73-minute victory, former World No. 2 Jabeur matched her result from her Abu Dhabi tournament debut last year, where she also reached the quarterfinals before falling to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Jabeur's latest win set up a marquee quarterfinal on Thursday, pitting the Arab superstar against No. 1 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a rematch of the 2022 Wimbledon final. Rybakina won that Grand Slam final, but Jabeur won their most recent meeting in the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals and leads their head-to-head 3-2.

With another quality result, Jabeur continues to rebound from a shoulder injury that kept her off court from last August through the end of 2024. She is into her second quarterfinal of the year, following Brisbane, and holds a strong 8-3 win-loss record in 2025.

Sonobe has also been having a season to celebrate. Last month, the left-hander became the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open junior girls' singles title. This week in Abu Dhabi, Sonobe came through qualifying to make her WTA main-draw debut and promptly upset World No. 55 Yuan Yue for her first tour-level win.

Sonobe hung with Jabeur through the first half of the opening set, but the deft court craft of Jabeur ultimately led to the Japanese teen losing her last three service games of the opener. Jabeur fittingly sealed the one-set lead with a winning drop shot.

Sonobe broke Jabeur at love to start the second set, and the teen’s sturdy lefty forehand will be a shot to watch as her career progresses. Nevertheless, Jabeur quickly regained control, breaking Sonobe twice in the second set and closing out the win with an unreturned serve.

Overall, Jabeur won just over half of Sonobe’s service points, which led to the Tunisian converting five of her seven break points on the day.

