Former No. 4 Sofia Kenin ended current No. 4 Jasmine Paolini's title defense at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. Kenin stayed undefeated against the Italian, winning 6-4, 6-0 to make her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2023.

Kenin will face No. 6 Elena Rybakina for a spot in the semifinals. Rybakina came through a dramatic duel against No.10 Paula Badosa, saving a season-high six match points to win 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(2).

Kenin's victory improved her perfect record against Paolini to 3-0, with her previous wins each coming in 2019. With her signature blend of crisp baseline angles, Kenin built a 5-2 lead in the opening set before snuffing out Paolini's bid for a first-set comeback.

Any inroads Paolini made in the latter stages of the first set were upended by a bad fall early in the second set. Serving at 6-4, 30-0, Paolini rolled over her right ankle mid-rally. She was able to walk to her chair under her own power. Paolini gamely tried to play through the injury, but she struggled to muster the intensity of movement that has been the hallmark of her surge up the rankings. After the match, Paolini withdrew from doubles.

Kenin has surged into the Dubai quarterfinals in emphatic fashion. After knocking off 16th-seed Donna Vekic in the first round, she saved two match points in the second round to best Marta Kostyuk 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(5). Her win over Paolini is her first Top 5 win on a hard court since her title run at the 2020 Australian Open, where she defeated No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

More Top 10 results on Day 4 in Dubai:

Rybakina saves six match points to beat Badosa

Nol. 6 Elena Rybakina staged the biggest comeback of the Hologic WTA Tour season to get past No. 10 Paula Badosa. The 2020 finalist was on the brink of defeat in the second-set tiebreak, with Badosa serving up 6-3. She proceeded to save four match points to win the tiebreak 10-8. After Badosa appeared to injure her left leg in the third set, Rybakina looked primed to run away with the win, but the Spaniard had one more push in her.

Badosa played an outstanding return game to break Rybakina at 5-5 and held two more match points on Rybakina's serve at 6-5. Once again, the Rybakina wiped out Badosa's chances and went on to win 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(2). Her six match points saved are the most by any player so far this season. It is the most any player has saved en route to a win since Tatjana Maria defeated Emilia Arango last year at Nottingham.

Noskova holds off Pegula to make first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

No. 35 Linda Noskova's outstanding swing through the Middle East continues in Dubai, where she upset No.5 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6(8) in the Round of 16.

The 20-year-old Czech was riding a three-match losing streak when she landed in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. She stopped that run at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by scoring her first Top 10 win of the year over Paula Badosa, en route to the semifinals. Last week, she pounded her way to the Round of 16 in Dubai, where she was narrowly edged by No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Noskova saves set points, upsets Pegula in Dubai for third Top 5 win

In Dubai, Noskova posted quality wins over Yulia Putintseva and Diana Shnaider in the first two rounds before getting the better of Pegula. Noskova led the American by a set and 4-2 before Pegula stormed back to take the set to a tiebreak. Pegula was the first to earn set points, but Noskova backed herself in the big moments to keep the 2023 semifinalist in the set, saving two set points to ultimately pocket her first Top 5 win of the year.

Stearns earns her Top 10 breakthrough vs. Zheng

In a second-round match that was held over due to Tuesday's rain, No. 46 Peyton Stearns came from a set down to defeat No. 7 Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the third round. The victory is the 23-year-old American's first over a Top 10 player and set up a Round of 16 clash with Mirra Andreeva later in the day.

Navarro fights off Bencic to make first Dubai Round of 16

No. 8 Emma Navarro needed three sets to get through Abu Dhabi champion Belinda Bencic, but the American prevailed 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3. The win ended a two-match skid for Navarro, who lost her opener last week in Doha to Leylah Fernandez.