Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from this month's Miami Open and will miss the "next few months" due to a shoulder injury.

"Stepping out of the court again," the Czech 25-year-old posted on social media. "I am still struggling with shoulder injury. Although it's not easy, I now have a few months of intensive training and rehabilitation to get my arm back together. Patience and time are my priorities right now, but I believe it will all be worth it. So hopefully back on the court soon."

Marketa Vondrousova/Instagram

The setback is the latest in a string of injury issues that have plagued Vondrousova throughout her career. In 2016, a left elbow problem sidelined her for six months. A month after reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros 2019, she underwent surgery on her left wrist and was out for another six months. In 2021, Vondrousova was a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but in 2022, a second wrist surgery for a different issue required another six-month hiatus. In 2023, she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon, becoming the first unseeded women's champion in the history of The Championships.

Following Wimbledon last year, Vondrousova underwent surgery on her left shoulder. She returned in January, but a thigh injury forced her to retire in the second round of Adelaide against Diana Shnaider, and she subsequently pulled out of the Australian Open. Vondrousova compiled a 3-3 record in the Middle East in February, including a run to the Abu Dhabi quarterfinals, but had already pulled out of Indian Wells this week.

Vondrousova, who reached a career high ranking of No. 6 last May, is now ranked No. 45.