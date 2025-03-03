INDIAN WELLS -- One of the most consistent players on the Hologic WTA Tour, Jessica Pegula won her seventh consecutive match. Wang Xinyu was her most recent victim, by a score of 6-2, 6-1 -- in 62 minutes on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open.

That reversed a 2-0 head-to-head advantage Wang enjoyed coming in.

Pegula converted five of seven break points and was broken herself only once. She served exceptionally well, carving out a 78 percent first-serve percentage and winning half of her second-serve points. She’s coming off a title run at Austin’s ATX Open.

“A super-clean match on my side,” Pegula said afterward. “Just coming off a week of winning gives you so much confidence. Makes you more match-tough, play the big points really well, controlling the matches.

“I’m just riding that momentum right now.”

The No. 4 player in the PIF WTA Rankings, Pegula is through to the Round of 16. Fellow Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, will attempt to join her on Monday. They are all hoping to become the first American woman to win at Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 2001.

On Tuesday, Pegula plays No. 23 Elina Svitolina, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over No. 14 Danielle Collins. A win there would equal her best result here, a quarterfinal berth in 2021. Pegula leads the series 5-2, including a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win last month in Doha.

“It’s always really tough with Elina,” Pegula said. “We just played in Doha, so probably be very similar conditions and courts. It will be a battle as always.”

Svitolina won easily, encouraged by her husband ATP Tour star Gael Monfils watching intently from the Stadium 3 stands. Monfils is into the third round here and plays No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

Said Svitolina, “Played couple of times with Jess. I know what to expect. The way she’s playing, I’m going to have to move my feet really quick. For me, yeah, just have one day to recover and tactically be ready for her game.”

It was a stunning turnaround for Svitolina, who had lost her two previous matches against Collins -- winning only six games in four sets.

How did she turn that around?

“I tried to be really focused,” Svitolina said. “I tried to be really solid because Danielle, when she’s at her best, she can really strike the ball. I feel like she gave me a few opportunities to break and yeah, I took them.”

It’s been a difficult start for Collins this year.

After changing course on an earlier decision to retire after the 2024 season, Collins lost her opening match to Ons Jabeur in Adelaide, then fell in the third round at the Australian Open -- where she was a finalist three years ago. Citing a lingering foot injury, Collins did not play in Doha or Dubai.

After a first-round bye here, she defeated qualifier Hailey Baptiste 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. In the third month of the season, she heads to the Miami Open as the defending champion with a record of only 3-3.