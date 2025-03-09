Australian Open champion Madison Keys extended her win streak to 16 matches after dominating Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals. The World No. 5 advanced to her first Indian Wells semifinal and third final four of the year. The 30-year-old American has not lost a match on the Hologic WTA Tour since her first tournament of the year in Auckland.

Indian Wells: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Keys will face either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 25 Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final since winning 2019 Cincinnati.

16 - Madison Keys has become the third-oldest player to secure 16+ consecutive wins since 1990, younger only than Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams. Wine.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/aujeMUbCWq — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 13, 2025

Facing Bencic for the fifth time, Keys improved to 3-2 against the Swiss with another powerful display from the baseline. Coming off two physical three-sets win over Elise Mertens and Donna Vekic in the fourth round, Keys needed just 64 minutes to become the fourth player to reach her first Indian Wells semifinal after turning 30, joining Elena Vesnina in 2017, Flavia Pennetta in 2014, and Martina Navratilova in 1990.

More to follow...