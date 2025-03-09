Right now, it's Mirra Andreeva's world and we're all living in it.

"It's nice to travel around the world with the people that I care about, with my team, to play all these great tournaments and to have fun on the court, just to enjoy my life," the 17-year-old said after she won her second straight WTA 1000 title by capturing the BNP Paribas Open crown in Indian Wells on Sunday.

"I think that's what I like about being me. I will try to keep doing the same for as long as I can."

Let's go through a whirlwind review of her triumphant week in the desert:

Notable Numbers: Five standout numbers from Andreeva's Indian Wells run

Andreeva is now the outright tour leader in match-wins during 2025. She has won 19 main-draw matches at Hologic WTA Tour events this season, ahead of second-placed Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys (18 each).

Still a month shy of her 18th birthday, Andreeva is the youngest player to win consecutive WTA 1000 events (formerly known as Tier I) since 16-year-old Martina Hingis won Miami and Hilton Head back-to-back in 1997.

At Indian Wells, Andreeva defeated No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Andreeva is the second youngest player to defeat No. 1 and No. 2 in the last two rounds of a WTA 1000/Tier I or Grand Slam event since the WTA Rankings began in 1975. Only 16-year-old Tracy Austin pulled off that feat at a younger age, when she beat No. 2 Martina Navratilova (semifinals) and No. 1 Chris Evert (final) at the 1979 US Open.

Andreeva is now on a career-best 12-match winning streak at tour level. She is only the third player this century to win at least 10 straight tour-level matches before the age of 21, joining Maria Sharapova and Nicole Vaidisova.

Andreeva will now head to the Miami Open presented by Itaú, where she will try to become the fifth woman -- and first teenager -- to complete the Sunshine Double. The others to pull off this feat (winning Indian Wells and Miami in the same year) are Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Iga Swiatek (2022).

Trivia Time

Social Buzz

After her Indian Wells victory, Andreeva earned praise from several players who know firsthand what it’s like to be a rising teenage star on the Hologic WTA Tour:

Mirra 💕 Many congratulations!! So poised. So well deserved. 🏆 https://t.co/xe1kmBdLx5 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 16, 2025

Wow Mirra! Incredible 👏🏻 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) March 16, 2025

Wow! Mirra Andreeva and Jack Draper... Their future is right now and tennis is looking better than ever! Congratulations 👍👏 @BNPPARIBASOPEN — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) March 17, 2025

Naturally, a champion born in 2007 provided some fun social media moments during the fortnight, even before she hoisted the trophy:

Honor Roll

Here are some of the other players who made their mark in Tennis Paradise this season:

Aryna Sabalenka: The top seed fell one match short of capturing her first Indian Wells title, but she leaves the desert with an even bigger lead at World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Iga Swiatek: Swiatek could not become the first three-time Indian Wells champion, but she still became the first woman to make the semifinals or better at four consecutive editions of the tournament.

Madison Keys: Australian Open champion Keys continues to lead the PIF Race to the WTA Finals. She got her winning streak up to 16 straight victories before falling in the semifinals.

Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs: The American-Dutch duo only became a regular pairing this year, but they are already WTA 1000 champions after their triumphant fortnight in California.

Belinda Bencic: The 2021 Olympic gold medalist made the quarterfinals, continuing an excellent return from maternity leave. She came back to tour-level matches in January and has posted a 15-5 main-draw record this year.

Elina Svitolina: Over the past couple of seasons, Svitolina has delivered a strong comeback from maternity leave, and this past week, she reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2021.

Sonay Kartal: The British player got a second chance in the desert, entering the main draw as a lucky loser, and she took full advantage, reaching the Round of 16. She storms up 20 spots to a new career-high ranking of No. 63.

Next Up

We get a one-day breather before the Sunshine Double comes to its exciting conclusion in Florida, with main-draw play at the Miami Open starting on Tuesday, March 18th.

Here are the links you need for the fourth WTA 1000 event of the year:

Miami 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know



Main draw breakdown: Gauff to face Grand Slam champion; Andreeva aims for Sunshine Double

Draws | Scores | Order of play