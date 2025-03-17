For the second year in a row, Naomi Osaka and Liudmila Samsonova faced off in the second round of a WTA 1000 event in the Sunshine Double. And for the second year in a row, former World No. 1 Osaka came away the straight-sets victor.

Osaka, the 2022 Miami Open finalist, defeated No. 24 seed Samsonova 6-2, 6-4 under the lights of Court 1 on Thursday night. Osaka held off a very last-minute surge by Samsonova to close out the match in 1 hour and 22 minutes, repeating her win from Indian Wells last year.

Miami: Draws | Scores | Order of play

After a first-round loss at this year's Indian Wells, Osaka has been back on track in Miami, following up her come-from-behind win over Yuliia Starodubtseva with her victory over Samsonova. So far this season, Osaka has compiled an 8-3 win-loss record in 2025.

Serving up stats: For almost all of the match, Osaka was relentless in her service games against 21st-ranked Samsonova, who just posted a quarterfinal result at Indian Wells last week.

Osaka won 79 percent of her first-serve points and exactly three-quarters of her second-serve points in the big-hitting showdown. She also fired six aces, just under her season average of 6.5 aces per match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion's serving stats would have been even better, but she did not serve out the match at 5-3 in the second set (after holding a match point on return at 5-2). In that game, Samsonova grabbed her first break points of the match, and she broke with a forehand winner to pull back on serve.

But Osaka was nearly as stellar on return on Thursday (she won 62 percent of points returning Samsonova's second serve) and she regrouped and broke serve for the win.

Wild card awaits: Osaka's next opponent will be wild card Hailey Baptiste of the United States. Earlier on Tuesday, Baptiste collected her third career Top 20 win on Thursday with a gripping 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 upset of No. 12 seed Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka and Baptiste faced off for the first time in the first week of this year, in the Auckland quarterfinals. On that occasion, Osaka prevailed 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2 en route to a runner-up showing to Clara Tauson in New Zealand.

Baptiste stuns Kasatkina in Miami for third career Top 20 win

More to come...