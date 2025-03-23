Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog has curated a selection of standout WTA outfits from the 2025 Sunshine Double, all available at Tennis Warehouse.

After making history as the youngest WTA 1000 champion with her victory in Dubai, Mirra Andreeva quickly added another WTA 1000 title to her collection with an impressive run at Indian Wells. An important factor in her success was her Nike apparel, which included the Nike Women's Spring Advantage Tank -- crafted from a stretchy ribbed fabric with Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology -- and the Nike Women's Spring Advantage Ace Skirt. Available in two lengths, the skirt features a perforated elastic waistband and built-in shorties with pockets for added convenience and comfort.

To secure her footwork, Andreeva finds the most comfort in the Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1. At the BNP Paribas Open, she sported the glacier blue colorway, accented with darker blue and subtle yellow touches.

Emma Raducanu wears the same tank style but opts for a subtler, more neutral color. She pairs it with the Nike Women's Spring Advantage Ace Pleat Skirt, blue in Indian Wells and red in Miami. To complete the look, the Briton steps onto the court in the perfectly coordinated Nike Vapor Pro 3 in glacier blue.

Ajla Tomljanovic always stands out in her Original Penguin attire. At the Miami Open, the Australian showcased the Penguin Women's Spring Cut-Out Pleat Dress, featuring a vibrant print in blue and yellow tones. The dress boasts a V-shaped neckline, a racerback design with a keyhole cutout, contrast binding and waistband and a pleated skirt.

Elina Svitolina makes a statement in Adidas' Melbourne collection, pairing bold shades of pink and red. Her outfit of choice is the Adidas Women's Spring Melbourne Onesie Skirt, a unique two-piece set featuring a form-fitting pink onesie with a half-zip entry, a racerback with a cut-out detail and a flouncy mesh skirt layered on top.

Svitlina’s shoes are the adidas Avacourt 2 in lucid red with vanilla accents.

Also embracing red is Yonex’s Dayana Yastremska, who shines in the Yonex Women's Melbourne Dress. This sporty design features a square neckline, contrast straps that cross at the back, printed mesh inserts on the sides for breathability and a slit at the left hemline for added mobility. The Ukrainian’s footwear is Yonex Fusion Rev 5.

Wilson representatives attract attention in lovely ombre purple and grey apparel. Among the brand’s offerings is the multi-sport brami, a versatile blend of a bra and cami, designed with light, breathable, and quick-drying materials. In this photo from the Miami Open, Peyton Stearns models Wilson’s Everyday Brami Lite, featuring a built-in shelf bra, paired with the Spring Headliner Skirt. This ultra-light skirt boasts a shimmery, gathered power mesh construction, an exposed elastic waistband and built-in shortie with convenient side pockets.

When it comes to shoes, Stearns picks the Wilson Intrigue Tour model in white.

Rebecca Sramkova stuns in Mizuno’s gorgeous Frontier Dress, which comes in a serene bay shade. The dress combines sporty sophistication with thoughtful design details, including a partial zip entry with a self-fabric collar, a breathable mesh fabric back panel and a printed waistband. Pleats on both the front and back create a flattering silhouette, while the flouncy hemline adds a touch of playful movement to the look.

McCartney Kessler sports the New Balance Core Tournament Tank, distinguished by its shorter length and scalloped hem, paired with a timeless pleated skirt. Completing her outfit, she opts for the New Balance CT Rally shoes.

These Sunshine Swing looks are all available at Tennis Warehouse, offering a selection of high-performance and fashion-forward tennis apparel designed to elevate both your game and your style.

