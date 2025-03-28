WTA legend Rosie Casals hosted her annual Annalee Thurston Award Reception at the Palm Valley Country Club during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, with Pam Shriver serving as emcee and Billie Jean King in attendance.

The popular annual charity event raised around $100,000 for the Love & Love Tennis Foundation, which was founded in 2015 by Casals and fellow former player Tory Fretz to promote grass roots tennis and life opportunities for youth in the Coachella Valley.

The Annalee Thurston Award, named for a beloved former WTA marketing executive who passed away in 2007, recognizes exceptional women who have elevated the sport of tennis in their specific field of endeavor -- this year’s recipient being Tracy Austin.

On top of her Hall of Fame playing career, former World No. 1 Austin has remained a passionate advocate for the sport of tennis, notably through her work as a broadcaster for Tennis Channel and other networks, alongside charitable efforts.

“I thank Rosie, Billie Jean and the rest of the Original 9 for allowing me to follow in their footsteps without having to break so many barriers,” Austin said after receiving her award. “I was part of the first generation to benefit from their actions.”

WTA Health Moments: 1970s

The two-time US Open champion continued: “The WTA promoters and staff like Annalee made it all possible for me. I am eternally grateful that these people stepped up to take the risk to promote what became the leading women’s sport in the world.

“I have always tried to give back to the sport, to show my gratitude. Please know that I am looking forward to years in the future enjoying every minute I spend with my tennis family -- thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Recognizing pioneers

Another highlight of the night was the presentation of the WTA Foundation’s Champions for Change Award to Connie Spooner, a trailblazer in the sports health field who was first woman athletic trainer in professional sports more than 50 years ago.

The Champions for Change Award was created to recognize players and contributors -- be they individuals or organizations -- that have made a transformational impact on the game.

Getty Images

In the early 1970s, when Spooner graduated from San Diego State University with degrees in Physical Education and English and a certification from the National Athletic Trainer’s Association (NATA), she was one of only 10 certified women athletic trainers in the United States.

On the recommendation of Original 9 member Valerie Ziegenfuss, a close friend since junior high, Spooner received an offer from the WTA in 1974 to become the first trainer for the Virginia Slims Circuit. What started out as a three-to-four-month gig turned into a decade long stint on the global tour.

Introducing Spooner, Kathleen Stroia, the WTA’s current Senior Vice President, Performance Health, said: “I can attest that the players today are the beneficiaries of the groundwork laid by Connie during her years at the WTA Tour. She handed the baton to Donna Pallulat, who is with us today … and then to me.

“When I was hired, the WTA had four athletic trainers to handle the entire tour,” Stroia explained. “Today we have 16 full-time and 30 part-time certified athletic physical therapists, as well as massage therapists and mental health care providers at every tournament. Additionally, the players have access to dietitians and women’s health specialists.

Getty Images

“We would not be where we are today without Connie’s drive and determination to enter the field of sports medicine.”

When each recipient is honored as a Champion for Change, a $10,000 donation is made to a mutually selected nonprofit organization serving the mission of the WTA Foundation. Spooner’s contribution was directed to the Love & Love Foundation.

Former WTA players who enjoyed the festivities in the desert included Tracy’s sister Pam Austin, Diane Desfor, Raquel Giscafre, Barbara Jordan, Robin Tenney, Heather Ludloff and Mariaan de Swardt.