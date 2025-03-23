The latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings features a mix of breakthroughs and resurgences following the Miami Open -- the fourth WTA 1000 event of 2025 -- along with results from two busy weeks of WTA 125 and ITF action.

Miami champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Jessica Pegula both remain at No. 1 and No. 4, respectively. But the biggest move in the Top 200 comes from the tournament's breakout star, Alexandra Eala. The 19-year-old Filipina took down a series of Grand Slam champions -- Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek -- to reach her first career semifinal.

Eala, the 2022 US Open junior champion, had never won back-to-back tour-level matches until now. Her reward: a 65-spot jump from No. 140 to a career-high No. 75, marking her Top 100 debut.

Photos: All the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

Eala's milestone isn't just a personal one but a national one. She's the first player from the Philippines ever to reach the Top 100. By now, she's used to making history for her country. She became the first Filipina to compete in a WTA main draw (and win a match at that level) back in 2021 in Cluj-Napoca. And she overtook the country's previous ranking benchmark -- the career high of No. 284 set by Maricris Gentz in 1999 -- back in July 2022.

Raducanu returns to Top 50, Svitolina back in Top 20

Coming into Miami, Emma Raducanu had won just three of nine matches in 2024. But she turned things around with a resurgent run to the quarterfinals, highlighted by her third career Top 10 win, this latest coming over Emma Navarro.

The run marked Raducanu's biggest quarterfinal since winning the 2021 US Open -- and the first time she had won four consecutive matches since then. She's up 12 spots from No. 60 to No. 48, returning to the Top 50 for the first time since September 2022.

Elina Svitolina has had a solid Sunshine Double, backing up an Indian Wells quarterfinal run by making the fourth round in Miami. The Ukrainian is up four spots to No. 18, returning to the Top 20 for the first time since last May.

New career highs for Krueger, Danilovic, Kessler, Todoni

The American pair of Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler have been steadily rising all year, and they both continued to impress on home soil in Miami. Krueger, 20, upset two-time finalist Elena Rybakina for her first Top 10 win en route to the fourth round, while Kessler, 25, battled past Marie Bouzkova and Linda Noskova to make the third round before an injury halted her run.

Krueger defeats Rybakina in three sets to score first career Top 10 win

Both move up six places to new career highs this week: Krueger from No. 40 to No. 34, and Kessler from No. 48 to No. 42.

Two Antalya WTA 125 events were held over the past two weeks (with a third to come this week), and both champions have now hit new career highs. Romania's Anca Todoni claimed her third WTA 125 trophy at Antalya 1. After breaking into the Top 100 two weeks ago, she's now up another 17 places from No. 100 to No. 83.

Olga Danilovic took Antalya 2 as the top seed without dropping a set. She advances six spots from No. 41 to No. 35.

Jaqueline Cristian collected her first WTA 125 title last week in Puerto Vallarta, and the Romanian climbs 15 places to equal her career high of No. 57.

Teenagers Jimenez Kasintseva, Linda Fruhvirtova rebound

As Eala was garnering headlines in Miami, two of her 2005-born peers were also on the rebound. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, the 2020 Australian Open junior champion, reached a career high of No. 121 in November 2022 but fell to No. 384 the following year. But the Andorran 19-year-old reached her first WTA 125 final last week at Antalya 2 and is up 21 places to No. 130 this week.

Linda Fruhvirtova has also experienced both a rise and a fall in her young career. The Czech cracked the Top 50 in March 2023 after winning her first WTA title in Chennai in the previous year -- but then sunk out of the Top 200 last October.

Fruhvirtova returned to Miami -- where she had broken out in 2022 by reaching the fourth round as a 16-year-old -- as a qualifying wild card and went on to make the third round via an upset of Beatriz Haddad Maia. She then built on that by reaching the Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 final, resulting in a 61-place leap from No. 215 to No. 154.

Other notable rankings movements

Jasmine Paolini, +1 to No. 6: The two-time major finalist reached her first semifinal of the season in Miami.

Paula Badosa, +2 to No. 9: The Spaniard returns to the Top 10 after making the Miami fourth round.

Amanda Anisimova, +1 to No. 16: Anisimova ended Dubai and Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva's 13-match winning streak in the Miami third round and moves up to a new career high.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, +13 to No. 89: The Romanian qualified and reached the third round of Miami. She returns to the Top 100 for the first time since October.

Antonia Ruzic, +15 to No. 117: Ruzic, 22, collected her second ITF W75 title of the year two weeks ago in Maribor. The Croat hits a new career high as a result.

Rebeka Masarova, +34 to No. 134: Prior to Miami, Masarova had won just three out of 10 matches in 2025. The former No. 62 turned her season around by qualifying for Miami and making the third round (via her third career Top 20 win over Donna Vekic), then backed that up by making the Puerto Vallarta WTA 125 semifinals.

Tereza Valentova, +41 to No. 170: Last year's Roland Garros junior champion continues to surge. Valentova, 18, is up to another new career high after picking up her second ITF W75 title of 2025 last week in Murska Sobota. The Czech teenager's season record is now 18-4.

Arina Rodionova, +22 to No. 171: The 35-year-old Australian won her 17th career ITF title at the Luan ITF W75 two weeks ago.

Whitney Osuigwe, +27 to No. 190: The American returns to the Top 200 for the first time since April 2021 after winning the Santo Domingo ITF W50 title two weeks ago.

Carson Branstine, +28 to No. 192: A two-time junior Grand Slam doubles champion alongside Bianca Andreescu in 2017 and an alumna of Texas A&M, the 24-year-old Canadian makes her Top 200 debut after winning the Santo Domingo ITF W50 title last week.

Oleksandra Oliynykova, +32 to No. 265: The 24-year-old Ukrainian rises to a new career high after reaching last week's Vacaria ITF W75 semifinals.

Sada Nahimana, +50 to No. 286: Burundi's Nahimana thrived on home soil last week, winning her biggest title to date at the Bujumbura ITF W50.

Kaja Juvan, +171 to No. 518: Slovenian former No. 58 Juvan continued her comeback from a 12-month layoff by reaching the Maribor ITF W75 quarterfinals and Murska Sobota ITF W75 semifinals over the last two weeks on home soil.

Teodora Kostovic, +120 to No. 624: Junior No. 7 Kostovic has received two WTA qualifying wild cards this year and made good use of both. In Abu Dhabi, she defeated Diane Parry via retirement. In Miami, she upset Olivia Gadecki for her first completed Top 100 win. The 17-year-old Serb is up to a new career high.