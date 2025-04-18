Will wedding bells soon be ringing for another of tennis' power couples?

Despite having not yet joined newlyweds Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, nor the recently-engaged Katie Bouler and Alex de Minaur in taking the next step in their off-court partnership, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas nonetheless played coy when the subject came up Monday on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Strolling down the red carpet in matching Pedro del Hierro white outfits -- "a Greek color," they both quipped -- the couple confessed that their fashion sense wouldn't be out of place on a big day in the future.

"Maybe it's a sign," Badosa said of their clothes, before they further revealed that they've thought about dreamy locales for their "Greek wedding," according to Tsitsipas.

But they haven't yet made a final call.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” Tsitsipas said.

“We’re competing, like Spain, Greece, Spain, Greece. But Greece has my heart,” Badosa replied.

But the couple weren't tennis' only top players to feature at the event, held in Madrid on the eve of the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz was nominated for World Sportsman of the Year, an award presented by Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal was honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award. Belinda Bencic, Caroline Garcia, Laureus ambassador Garbiñe Muguruza, and Donna Vekic also attended.

The big names in attendance -- which also included Simone Biles, Rebecca Andrade and Lindsey Vonn -- left Tsitsipas feeling star struck.

"Paula and me, we haven't been to a gala before -- it's kind of a new thing for us," Tsitsipas said. "Her dress but also my outfit ... create an amazing transformation. Tonight feels like a Hollywood movie."