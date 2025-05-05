previews

Test your Rome IQ: How well do you know one of the tour's most historic stops

Iga Swiatek
The clay keeps rolling -- and so does the action. Fresh off a high-stakes finish in Madrid, the tour shifts to Rome for the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, where the world’s top players are back in the spotlight. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka along with defending champion Iga Swiatek lead the field once again, with Coco Gauff and teen standouts Mirra Andreeva and Alexandra Eala adding extra intrigue to the draw.

But before first serve, how well do you know your Rome moments, milestones and matchups? Test your knowledge -- and show you’ve been paying attention.

 

