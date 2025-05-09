Andreeva cruises past Arango in Rome; Raducanu advances

With her 18th win at a WTA 1000 this season, Mirra Andreeva overcame a slow start and a stubborn opponent in Emiliana Arango to reach the third round in Rome, while Emma Raducanu also rolled in straight sets.

Patience is not always a virtue inherent in teenagers.

And Mirra Andreeva, who turned 18 at the end of April, has been in a hurry for all of her short professional life. She was the youngest player to crash the PIF WTA Rankings Top 10 in nearly two decades and recently won back-to-back WTA 1000s. Unapologetically aggressive, Andreeva is third on tour in winners -- but also has struck the most unforced errors.

Touch, tactics and triumph: Mirra Andreeva defeats Arango in Rome

But Friday afternoon in Rome, Andreeva ran into qualifier Emiliana Arango, a smooth-swinging, slick-slicing Columbian more than content to play rallies into the double digits.

When Arango broke Andreeva’s serve twice to open the second set, the expression on the face of Andreeva’s coach Conchita Martinez quickly went from bemused to concerned. Eventually, though, Andreeva figured it out.

It all added up to a 6-2 6-4 second-round victory for the No. 7 seed Andreeva at the Internazionali d’Italia. It probably took longer than she would have liked (89 minutes), but it was Andreeva’s very first main-draw win in Rome.

She’ll play No. 30 Linda Noskova in a third-round match on Sunday. Noskova was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Sonay Kartal.

Opening up the court with three or four shots instead of the customary one or two, Andreeva would often win the point with a flat, fast backhand -- or take a short ball with a forceful forehand.

The difference could be seen in the crucible of break points: Andreeva converted six of 10, while Arango was three of nine.

Only World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has more victories (19) in WTA 1000s this year than Andreeva (18).

For someone so young, Andreeva has already developed a strong urge to win the matches she’s expected to. Arango, ranked No. 97, represented her ninth consecutive victory over a player ranked outside the Top 50. The last loss came to older sister Erika last fall in Wuhan.

Arango, who plays with her cap backwards, is now 0-3 against Top 10 players.

Raducanu advances

Emma Raducanu, a former teenage phenom, was a tidy 6-2, 6-2 winner over lucky loser Jil Teichmann.

Raducanu served well, winning 33 of 52 service points, hit six aces and faced only one break point. It was Raducanu’s third match of the season on clay -- and only the 20th of her entire career.

Raducanu originally was scheduled to play No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova -- a formidable opponent on clay with semifinal berths earlier this year in Charleston and Stuttgart. But Alexandrova pulled out before the match with a right shoulder injury, replaced by Teichmann, who lost in the last round of qualifying to Hailey Baptiste 7-6 (6), 7-5.