Jasmine Paolini climbs PIF Race Leaderboards in singles and doubles

After sweeping the singles and doubles titles in Rome, Jasmine Paolini climbs to No. 7 in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals in singles and No. 4 in doubles, putting her on track for a return to the season-ending championships.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jasmine Paolini surged up the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in both singles and doubles following a history-making run to the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d’Italia titles in Rome over the weekend.

Paolini defeated Coco Gauff in Saturday’s singles final to become the first Italian woman to win Rome since Raffaella Reggi in 1985, then capped off a dream week on Sunday by winning the doubles title alongside compatriot Sara Errani.

With her singles title, Paolini climbs nine places to No. 7 in the season-long PIF Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. Her Rome victory marked her first singles title of the season, building on earlier semifinal runs at the WTA 1000 Miami Open presented by Itaú and the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Paolini is looking to make her second WTA Finals appearance. In 2024, she qualified for the prestigious year-end event for the first time.

Rome runner-up and reigning WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff, playing her second straight WTA 1000 final after reaching the title match in Madrid, climbs one spot to No. 5.

On the doubles Leaderboard, Errani and Paolini rise four spots to No. 4 after capturing their second WTA 1000 title of the season, adding Rome to their earlier win in Doha. Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, the pair they defeated in Sunday’s final, climb 10 places to No. 10.