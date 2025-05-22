Mboko, Juvan, Starodubtseva surge into final Roland Garros qualifying round
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko is just one win away from her first Grand Slam main draw after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Kathinka Von Deichmann in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying.
Mboko, 18, is coming off a second-round run as a qualifier in Rome -- where she stretched Coco Gauff to three sets -- and her first WTA 125 final in Parma. She has brought that form to her first major qualifying event, where she has yet to lose a set. No. 122-ranked Mboko fired 38 winners against Von Deichmann, and converted six of her seven break point opportunities, dealing with the Liechtensteiner's variety and one-handed backhand with aplomb. Her season record is now 39-5.
Mboko will next face former No. 58 Kaja Juvan, whose comeback continued to gain momentum with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat of No. 20 seed Maja Chwalinska. Juvan was sidelined for 12 months in 2024, only returning to action this January, and reached the Saint-Malo WTA 125 final a month ago.
In a contest marked by guile and craft, the Slovenian's greater aggression paid off as she struck 46 winners to Chwalinska's 20, running away with the third set to win in 2 hours and 14 minutes. Mboko and Juvan have not played each other previously.
Other notable Day 3 second-round results
- After heavy rain halted Day 2's action in the early afternoon, Day 3 began with 20 second-round matches out of 32 still to be completed. Early play saw Mboko swiftly joined by a pair of rising 20-year-olds. No. 9 seed Solana Sierra, who won her first WTA 125 title in Antalya two months ago, dismissed Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-2 in 52 minutes. The Argentinian's season record is now 26-9.
- Poland's Linda Klimovicova followed with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of No. 5 seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew to reach the final round of Grand Slam qualifying for the first time.
- In 2024, No. 1 seed Yuliia Starodubtseva became the first player in the Open Era to successfully qualify for all four majors in a calendar year. The Ukrainian -- who had direct entry to the Australian Open this year -- extended her winning streak in Grand Slam qualifying to 14 matches after defeated 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- Justina Mikulskyte became the first Lithuanian in the Open Era to reach the final round of Grand Slam qualifying with a 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Anouk Koevermans, and the 29-year-old will next bid to become the first player from her country to make a Grand Slam main draw. The last Lithuanian to compete in a WTA main draw was Lina Stanciute at Stockholm 2007.
- Mikulskyte's opponent in the final qualifying round will be No. 18 seed Maria Lourdes Carle, who overcame Bogota finalist Katarzyna Kawa 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.