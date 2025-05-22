Mboko, Juvan, Starodubtseva surge into final Roland Garros qualifying round

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko is just one win away from her first Grand Slam main draw after an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Kathinka Von Deichmann in the second round of Roland Garros qualifying.

Mboko, 18, is coming off a second-round run as a qualifier in Rome -- where she stretched Coco Gauff to three sets -- and her first WTA 125 final in Parma. She has brought that form to her first major qualifying event, where she has yet to lose a set. No. 122-ranked Mboko fired 38 winners against Von Deichmann, and converted six of her seven break point opportunities, dealing with the Liechtensteiner's variety and one-handed backhand with aplomb. Her season record is now 39-5.

Mboko will next face former No. 58 Kaja Juvan, whose comeback continued to gain momentum with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat of No. 20 seed Maja Chwalinska. Juvan was sidelined for 12 months in 2024, only returning to action this January, and reached the Saint-Malo WTA 125 final a month ago.

In a contest marked by guile and craft, the Slovenian's greater aggression paid off as she struck 46 winners to Chwalinska's 20, running away with the third set to win in 2 hours and 14 minutes. Mboko and Juvan have not played each other previously.

