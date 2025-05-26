Match Reaction

Bouzas Maneiro tops Navarro 6-0, 6-1 in Roland Garros stunner

Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maniero scored the first big upset of Roland Garros in the early hours of Monday afternoon, defeating No. 9 seed Emma Navarro with the loss of just one game. 

Roland Garros: Draws | Scores | 411

Bouzas Maneiro came within two points of shutting out the World No. 9, a feat no one has pulled off against a Top 10 player at a Slam since Martina Navratilova blanked Manuela Maleeva in 1989. After sweeping the first 11 games, a double fault on break point gave Navarro her lone hold. Bouzas Maneiro still closed out a 6-0, 6-1 win, notching her first Roland Garros main-draw victory in just over an hour.

"Right now, I feel really happy with how I played today, with how I handled the pressure," Bouzas Maneiro said in her on-court interview with International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander. "I wanted to do my best, and I think I did it."

Bouzas Maneiro's 57-minute triumph marked her second career Top 10 win after she defeated then-defending champion Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon last summer -- and the heaviest defeat for a Top 10 player in a completed match at Roland Garros in 12 years.

And with it, she fulfilled a promise to her team.

Must See

"It's funny because my team just told me, 'Is it possible to win a match in two sets?' because my last matches were all three sets ... and I was like, 'I'll try,'" she said.

"So this one is for you guys, one hour!" 

