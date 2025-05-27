Tattoo No. 14 incoming as Kartal rolls into Round 2 at French Open

With a straight-sets win Tuesday at the French Open, Sonay Kartal is managing a promising start to her week with a steady hand and a new piece of ink on the horizon.

Sonay Kartal made quick work of Erika Andreeva on Tuesday at Roland Garros, cruising to a 6-0, 6-2 win in just over an hour. But her first main-draw victory in Paris wasn’t the only thing on her mind this week. She also had a tattoo appointment to reschedule.

“I actually had one booked tomorrow at 11,” she said with a grin, when asked how she might celebrate. “But I'm on at 11 [doubles]. My sister just texted me and she's changed [the appointment] to 4. Yeah, I'll be getting one tomorrow.”

Kartal, a 23-year-old from Great Britain, revealed it would be her 14th tattoo, finally breaking past a number she wasn’t exactly eager to sit on.

“Thirteen,” she said. “So I'm happy to get it off No. 13. Yeah, I've been stuck on that one. I haven't been able to get it. I'm happy to take it to 14.”

As for what the new ink will be, she’s leaving that decision to her sister.

“Not actually sure what I'm going to get,” Kartal said. “I know she wants to get one, as well, so she's booked it. I think she wants matching, so I'll get whatever she wants.”

Kartal, currently the 56th-ranked player, didn’t rule out marking the occasion more specifically once her tournament run is done.

“Maybe once I'm finished here, I'll get something that resembles the French Open maybe,” she said.

And if you’re wondering how she balances tattoo pain with professional tennis? She’s not fazed.

“Honestly, the niggles I carry on the court every day are much more painful than that,” Kartal said. “Somewhere on my arm is not too sore. I've got a few,” she said. “No, it's nothing like a tennis niggle.”

She’s through to Round 2, and if court times cooperate, she’ll be in the tattoo chair before sunset.