Roland Garros takeaways: Sabalenka settles in after early trouble to beat Teichmann

1m read 26m ago
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame a slow start to defeat Jil Teichmann in the second round of Roland Garros. After a shaky beginning, Sabalenka adjusted and dominated, winning 6-3, 6-1. She praised Teichmann's variety but ultimately prevailed with strong play.

Sabalenka holds off Gauff to capture third Madrid title

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka looked visibly frustrated on Court Suzanne-Lenglen just four games into her second-round match against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann on Wednesday. After holding serve at love to start, she dropped the next three games, struggling to adjust to Teichmann’s variety of spins and speeds -- and soon found herself down 3-1, facing 0-30 on her own serve.

From then on, she did what champions do. Adjusted. She won 11 of the next 12 games in a 6-3, 6-1 triumph.

"She started really well and played her best game. It's always tricky against her," Sabalenka said after reaching the third round in Paris for the sixth year in a row. "Her variety is crazy. ... I was trying to find the rhythm and I'm glad I held my serve from 3-1 down. I got more energy. It was a tough match, she made me work for every point and I'm very happy for this win."

