Berlin, Bad Homburg to host packed fields at Germany's WTA 500 grass events

June's two WTA 500 grass-court events in Germany feature top-tier fields on their entry lists. The Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo boasts nine of the Top 10 players, and the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt will host six of the Top 10.

With the entry lists recently revealed, each of those key stops on the road to Wimbledon can boast of exceptional fields.

Berlin comes first, with main-draw play kicking off on June 16. The German capital will host nine of the world's Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Rankings.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka tops the entry list, with the other Top 4 players, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini also in the mix. Pegula will come back as the defending champion.

Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Zheng Qinwen, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa round out the Top 10 players entered. Elena Rybakina, currently ranked No. 11, is another Grand Slam champion in the main-draw entries.

The first main-draw wild cards have been announced as well, and they include two Grand Slam champions: Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu. German No. 1 Eva Lys has also received a main-draw wild card.

Two-time runner-up Belinda Bencic (2021, 2022) is entered in the main draw via her protected ranking following her maternity leave. The 2023 runner-up Donna Vekic is also in the main-draw entries.

Two players who have won this title while it has been held on grass, Liudmila Samsonova (2021) and Ons Jabeur (2023), are among the top main-draw alternates.

The prestigious event is a continuation of the German Open that dates back to the late 1800s. The tournament switched over to grass in 2021 and has quickly established itself as one of the jewels of the grass-court season.

Bad Homburg follows, with main-draw play beginning on June 22. Under the watchful eye of the sporting director, former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, six of the world's Top 10 players will compete in Bad Homburg.

World No. 5 Iga Swiatek is scheduled to start her grass-court season at this event. She will join Pegula, Paolini, Andreeva, Navarro and Badosa as Top 10 players in the Bad Homburg main draw.

Reigning champion Diana Shnaider will also come back in an attempt to defend her crown. Currently ranked No. 12, Shnaider won her first grass title here last year, which allowed her to win WTA singles titles on every surface in 2024.

All told, 19 of the Top 30 players comprise the Bad Homburg main-draw entries. Top German Lys has also been named as an early main-draw wild card.

Already a notable tournament during the grass-court swing, the Bad Homburg Open started in 2021, with German superstar Kerber becoming its inaugural champion.

