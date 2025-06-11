Navarro denies Haddad Maia from match point down at Queen's

Emma Navarro pulled off an unlikely escape from match point down against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the HSBC Championships second round.

No. 3 seed Emma Navarro pulled off a remarkable escape -- with the unlikely help of an ailing spectator -- to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the HSBC Championships second round.

Haddad Maia dominated proceedings early on, serving strongly and volleying with panache, before Navarro began to find her range in the second set. Serving down 5-4, the American saved a match point with a bold drop shot-pass combination, but in the ensuing tiebreak Haddad Maia still took a 4-2 lead -- before play was paused due to medical treatment for the audience member.

On resumption, Haddad Maia's form evaporated. Two consecutive double faults and three unforced errors later, she found herself in a deciding set. The Brazilian retreated into passive play, and Navarro wasted no time in imposing her own game. Trailing 4-3, Haddad Maia coughed up another costly double fault to lose serve, and Navarro successfully served out victory after 2 hours and 47 minutes.

The result was a measure of revenge for last year's Wimbledon quarterfinalist, who had served for the match against Haddad Maia in Strasbourg three weeks ago before falling 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 in 3 hours and 2 minutes.

"I've probably spent the most time on court with Bia of anyone on tour," Navarro said in her on-court interview. "We play each other all the time, and it always goes three sets and comes down to the wire."

The pair's head-to-head is now level at three wins apiece. All five of their previous encounters had been on clay.