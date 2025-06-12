Berlin 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

With nine of the world’s Top 10 in the draw, Berlin brings one of the season’s strongest fields as main-draw play begins Monday at this key WTA 500 grass-court stop.

The grass-court swing on the Hologic WTA Tour continues next week with the second of three consecutive WTA 500 events, the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo.

Berlin: Draws | Scores | Order of play

An extension of the German Open (which dates back to the late 1800s), the tournament started its grass-court era in 2021. It has already become a key stop on the road to Wimbledon, evidenced by its exceptional entry list.

Nine of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings are set to compete in Berlin, making it one of the most elite fields of the season. The main-draw cutoff currently stands at No. 18.

Here are the key facts you need to know as the tour heads to the German capital:

Main-Draw Start Date: Monday, June 16

Singles Final: Sunday, June 22, at 12 noon local time

Doubles Final: Sunday, June 22, following the singles final

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15

Main-Draw Ceremony: Saturday, June 14 at 1 p.m. local time

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 6 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon

Ranking points and prize money

First round: 1 point | €9,829

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,651

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €24,950

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

Here is a look at the key storylines heading into this year’s Berlin Open:

The host of Top 10 players includes World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who comes into the event as the defending champion. Pegula won her first career grass-court title here last year, prevailing in a dramatic final where she saved five championship points to outlast Anna Kalinskaya.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is at the top of the entry list. She seeks to add her first grass-court title to her 20 WTA singles crowns. Sabalenka has only won two matches spanning her four prior appearances at Berlin, but she comes into this year's edition as the tour leader in titles (3), finals (7) and Race to the WTA Finals points (6,420).

No. 2 Coco Gauff arrives fresh off her second Grand Slam title, having beaten Sabalenka in the Roland Garros final. She’s twice reached the Berlin semifinals, losing both times to the eventual champion -- Ons Jabeur in 2022 and Jessica Pegula in 2024.

The only Top 10 player not entered is No. 7 Iga Swiatek. The others are all planning to be in attendance: No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, No. 5 Zheng Qinwen, No. 6 Mirra Andreeva, No. 8 Madison Keys, No. 9 Paula Badosa and No. 10 Emma Navarro.

Main-draw wild cards have been granted to two Grand Slam champions, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu and four-time major titlist Naomi Osaka. Eva Lys, the top German in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, has also received a main-draw wild card for her home-soil event.

Two recent Wimbledon champions are also in the main-draw entries, Elena Rybakina (2022) and Marketa Vondrousova (2023). They bring the total number of Grand Slam singles champions in the main draw up to seven (joining Sabalenka, Gauff, Keys, Raducanu and Osaka).

The field is so stacked that two recent Berlin champions are in the qualifying entries: Liudmila Samsonova (2021) and Ons Jabeur (2022). Ranked No. 19 at the main-draw entry deadline, Samsonova is currently the first alternate into the main draw.

Check back for more updates as the event draws closer!