Bad Homburg 2025: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

Six of the world's Top 10 players and defending champion Diana Shnaider will head to the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt, the third and final WTA 500 grass-court event of the season. Iga Swiatek will be making her 2025 grass-court debut here.

The third and final WTA 500 event of the grass-court swing kicks off next week with the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt in Germany.

Following the Berlin Open, the tour stays in Germany as top players look to bank more grass-court reps ahead of Wimbledon.

Six of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings are planning to head to Bad Homburg, including Iga Swiatek, who will be making her first grass-court appearance of 2025.

With 500 ranking points and 142,610 Euro headed to the singles champion, there is a lot on the line as the grass-court season nears its conclusion. Main-draw play in Bad Homburg kicks off on Sunday, June 22.

First of all, here are the fast facts surrounding the event:

Main-Draw Start Date: Sunday, June 22

Singles Final: Saturday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. local time

Doubles Final: Saturday, June 28, following the singles final

Qualifying Dates: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22

Main-Draw Ceremony: Friday, June 20 at 5 p.m. local time

Singles Main-Draw Size: 28 players (including 4 qualifiers and 4 wild cards)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 16 teams (including 2 wild-card teams)

Time Zone: Central European Summer Time (BST +1, EST +6)

Tournament Ball: Slazenger Wimbledon

And here are the ranking points and prize money for the singles competitors:

First round: 1 point | €9,828

Round of 16: 60 points | €13,760

Quarterfinals: 108 points | €27,040

Semifinals: 195 points | €51,305

Finalist: 325 points | €87,825

Champion: 500 points | €142,610

Finally, let's break down some of the key storylines heading into Bad Homburg:

The rest of the Top 10 have already made their grass-court season debuts -- and now it's Iga Swiatek's turn. The five-time Grand Slam champion will start her surface swing at Bad Homburg, where she was a semifinalist in 2023. Swiatek has seen her ranking slide from No. 1 to No. 8 over the past year, and she will be hoping to make her first final in over a year (since she won last year's French Open).

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will be the top seed in Bad Homburg. She will be aiming to shake off a Berlin heartbreaker, where, as the defending champion, she held two match points in a 3-hour and 21-minute loss to Liudmila Samsonova in her opening match.

World No. 5 Jasmine Paolini will be the No. 2 seed. Like Pegula, Paolini suffered a loss in her only match on the surface so far this year -- Ons Jabeur took Paolini down in Berlin. Paolini will try to make up some ranking points in Bad Homburg before she has to defend her Wimbledon final points in the following week.

The other Top 10 players entered are Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro. Navarro has reached the semifinals at Bad Homburg in each of the last two years, falling to the eventual champion on both occasions.

Last year's Bad Homburg champion was Diana Shnaider, who was ranked No. 47 when she won this title but comes into her title defense ranked No. 12. Shnaider had a breakthrough 2024, winning four singles titles overall -- including at least one on every surface (grass, clay and hard court).

Bad Homburg is a relatively new event, joining the calendar in 2021. The inaugural champion was German superstar and former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber. Earlier this year, three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber was announced as the tournament's sporting director -- and she has recently welcomed her second child.

Keep this page flagged for updates as the event gets closer!