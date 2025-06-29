Pegula, Raducanu and defending champ Badosa highlight Washington entry list

A host of Top 10 players and Grand Slam champions will help kick off the North American summer hard-court swing at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C.

The North American summer hard-court swing will kick off with a sparking field at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C.

The main-draw entry list for this year's event was released this week and features three Top 10 players and three Grand Slam champions. Main-draw play in Rock Creek Park kicks off on Monday, July 21.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tops the field in her nation's capital. Pegula won her first career WTA singles title at Washington in 2019 ranked No. 79, which kickstarted her rise up the PIF WTA Rankings.

Pegula has been a regular Top 5 player over the last few years and has already won three WTA singles titles in 2025, including just this past week on the grass of Bad Homburg.

The other Top 10 players on the main-draw entry list are another American, Emma Navarro, and defending champion Paula Badosa of Spain.

Last year in Washington, former World No. 2 Badosa won her first title since 2022. The resurgent triumph after back injuries helped to cement Badosa's status as the 2024 WTA Comeback Player of the year.

The Grand Slam champions named on the entry list are three titlists from this decade: 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The tournament also announced that a fourth Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, would be at the event as well. Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles: 2018 and 2020 US Open, and 2019 and 2021 Australian Open.

Other Top 25 players on the entry list include Diana Shnaider, Amanda Anisimova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and Magdalena Frech. Recent Nottingham titlist McCartney Kessler is also entered in the field.

The ATP will also be hosting its own 500-level tournament side by side with the women's event. This is the only combined WTA-ATP 500-level tennis tournament on the tennis calendar all year.

The full main-draw player field can be found at the Mubadala Citi DC Open website here!