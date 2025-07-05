Andreeva seals another Round of 16 spot at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva is through to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the second time in her career after easing to a win over American Hailey Baptiste.

Mirra Andreeva is through to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the second time in her career. While rain disrupted Saturday's early schedule, there was no waning off course for the 18-year-old under the roof on No. 1 Court as she defeated American Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-3 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for sixth time in just 10 main-draw appearances.

At No. 7, Andreeva is the highest seed left in the bottom half of the women's draw, which lost No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the first round. She has yet to lose a set thus far, and against World No. 55 Baptiste -- who won a match at Wimbledon for the first time this year -- she was not under threat to do so.

She broke the American's serve five times in 1 hour and 18 minutes and hit 28 winners.

"I felt like I was playing great," Andreeva said afterward. "I knew that the match is going to be tough because I felt like she was playing super free and she was going for her shots. My goal for the match was just to stay focused and also be aggressive. So I'm super happy with my level today."

The 18-year-old said that the prematch game plan she discussed with coach Conchita Martinez proved particularly successful.

"She just told me to really stay focused and not to rush, like take your time and be patient," Andreeva said. "As soon as you get a more comfortable ball, just go for it and do whatever you want. If you feel like attacking down the line, go down the line. If you feel like attacking cross, go cross.

"She just told me be patient because she's going cut the rhythm a lot. Sometimes she's going to go for an amazing shot. Also [to] be calm and accept that sometimes things can go her way and things can go wrong. My goal for today was also be patient, but also at the same time when I have a chance to step in and be aggressive."

After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Andreeva is the youngest player to reach at least the fourth round at each of the first three majors of the season since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.