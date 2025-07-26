Fernandez outlasts Rybakina in Washington semifinal marathon

One game away from defeat, Leylah Fernandez battled all the way back to win a 3-hour and 12-minute, three-tiebreak epic over Elena Rybakina in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals.

Leylah Fernandez was a single game away from defeat in Saturday's Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals, but she battled all the way back to pull off a grueling, three-tiebreak victory and reach her first final in over a year.

On another toasty day in the American capital city of Washington, D.C., Canada's Fernandez overcame No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in a 3-hour and 12-minute marathon.

Rybakina did not lose serve through 7-6(2), 5-4, where she served for the match. But the 2022 Wimbledon champion never reached match point, as Fernandez's cracking returns helped the Canadian earn her first service break of the day when she needed it most. Fernandez then eased through the second-set tiebreak to level the match.

The third set also had no breaks of serve, but Fernandez was the sturdier player in rallies down the stretch. This year's ace leader Rybakina was able to power her way into one last tiebreak, but in the decisive breaker, it was the Fernandez groundstroke game which came out on top.

World No. 36 Fernandez is now into her first final since she finished runner-up to Daria Kasatkina on the grass courts of Eastbourne last June. Fernandez is seeking her first title since 2023 Hong Kong. All of her three career WTA singles titles have come on hard court.

In Sunday's final, Fernandez will face World No. 48 Anna Kalinskaya, who eased past Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 in the day's second semifinal and denied a rematch of the 2021 US Open final.

Washington is arguably Anna Kalinskaya's best stop on tour. She has played this tournament three times and never lost before the quarterfinals, holding a 9-2 career record at this event.

Former World No. 11 Kalinskaya is into her second career WTA singles final, following WTA 1000 Dubai and WTA 500 Berlin, both last year. She is seeking her very first WTA singles title.

Fernandez narrowly defeated Kalinskaya in their only previous meeting. On the hard courts of Guadalajara in 2021, Fernandez squeaked past Kalinskaya 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

