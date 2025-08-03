Keys saves two match points vs. Muchova; into second Montreal quarterfinal

For the third time this year, Madison Keys won from match point down, escaping Karolina Muchova to reach her first Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal since 2016.

No. 6 seed Madison Keys pulled off an escape from two match points down to defeat No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in ??? minutes in the Omnium Banque Nationale fourth round, advancing to her eighth quarterfinal of the season.

Keys staved off both match points serving down 5-4 in the second set, ultimately taking the last three games of the match to win for the second time in as many meetings with Muchova. It is the third time she has won from match point down in 2025, following her victories over Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open semifinals and Sofia Kenin in the Roland Garros third round.

Keys advances to her second quarterfinal in Montreal, following her run to the 2016 final. Since then, she had not gone past the third round in Canada until this year. She will next face either No. 2 seed Swiatek for the third time this year, or No. 16 seed Clara Tauson.

Hot shot: Keys foils Muchova's behind-the-back magic in Montreal

After splitting the first two sets, Keys' contest against Muchova came down to a thrilling decider that pitted the Australian Open champion's power against Muchova's creativity. The latter was fully on show as the Czech player pulled off a mid-rally behind-the-back hot shot midway through the set -- but Keys, ready and waiting, was there to put the ball away.

She also stepped up to the plate to come through a four-deuce game to hold for 5-5, saving a first match point with line-stroking big hitting and the second as Muchova missed a return.

More to come...