WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Keys saves two match points vs. Muchova; into second Montreal quarterfinal

1m read 03 Aug 2025 21m ago
Madison Keys, Montreal 2025

Summary Generated By AI

For the third time this year, Madison Keys won from match point down, escaping Karolina Muchova to reach her first Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal since 2016.

No. 6 seed Madison Keys pulled off an escape from two match points down to defeat No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in ??? minutes in the Omnium Banque Nationale fourth round, advancing to her eighth quarterfinal of the season.

Montreal: Draws | Scores Order of play

Keys staved off both match points serving down 5-4 in the second set, ultimately taking the last three games of the match to win for the second time in as many meetings with Muchova. It is the third time she has won from match point down in 2025, following her victories over Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open semifinals and Sofia Kenin in the Roland Garros third round.

Keys advances to her second quarterfinal in Montreal, following her run to the 2016 final. Since then, she had not gone past the third round in Canada until this year. She will next face either No. 2 seed Swiatek for the third time this year, or No. 16 seed Clara Tauson.

Hot shot: Keys foils Muchova's behind-the-back magic in Montreal

After splitting the first two sets, Keys' contest against Muchova came down to a thrilling decider that pitted the Australian Open champion's power against Muchova's creativity. The latter was fully on show as the Czech player pulled off a mid-rally behind-the-back hot shot midway through the set -- but Keys, ready and waiting, was there to put the ball away.

She also stepped up to the plate to come through a four-deuce game to hold for 5-5, saving a first match point with line-stroking big hitting and the second as Muchova missed a return.

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary Generated By AI

For the third time this year, Madison Keys won from match point down, escaping Karolina Muchova to reach her first Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal since 2016.