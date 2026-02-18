WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Ruzic advances to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Rybakina retirement

1m read 18 Feb 2026 1h ago
Antonia Ruzic, Dubai 2026

Summary

Antonia Ruzic, a lucky loser, advanced to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Elena Rybakina retired in the third set of their third-round clash in Dubai. Ruzic had defeated Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova to reach this stage.

features

The best of Amanda Anisimova: 30 minutes of backhand mastery

29:57
Amanda Anisimova

Lucky loser Antonia Ruzic reached the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career after top seed Elena Rybakina withdrew in the third set of their third-round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Ruzic took an early lead in the first set before Rybakina — who won her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this month — rallied to win it 7-5. The Croat, ranked No. 67 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, broke early again in the second set and this time held on to win it 6-4 and force a deciding set.

 

After Ruzic broke Rybakina’s serve in the opening game of the third set, Rybakina called for the trainer and retired from the match. It was Ruzic’s first win over a top-20 opponent, and she matched the best result by a lucky loser at a WTA 1000 event.

It was the second lucky break of the week for 23-year-old Ruzic. She lost in the first round of qualifying after holding six match points against Rebeka Masarova, but entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

Ruzic beat former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova, both in three sets, to reach the third round.

Summary

Antonia Ruzic, a lucky loser, advanced to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Elena Rybakina retired in the third set of their third-round clash in Dubai. Ruzic had defeated Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova to reach this stage.

features

The best of Amanda Anisimova: 30 minutes of backhand mastery

29:57
Amanda Anisimova