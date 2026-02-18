Ruzic advances to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Rybakina retirement

Antonia Ruzic, a lucky loser, advanced to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after Elena Rybakina retired in the third set of their third-round clash in Dubai. Ruzic had defeated Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova to reach this stage.

Lucky loser Antonia Ruzic reached the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career after top seed Elena Rybakina withdrew in the third set of their third-round match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Ruzic took an early lead in the first set before Rybakina — who won her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this month — rallied to win it 7-5. The Croat, ranked No. 67 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, broke early again in the second set and this time held on to win it 6-4 and force a deciding set.

What a BATTLE! 😤



Antonia Ruzic digs deep against the No.1 seed Rybakina to take the second set 6-4.#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/DmCfuioF01 — wta (@WTA) February 18, 2026

After Ruzic broke Rybakina’s serve in the opening game of the third set, Rybakina called for the trainer and retired from the match. It was Ruzic’s first win over a top-20 opponent, and she matched the best result by a lucky loser at a WTA 1000 event.

It was the second lucky break of the week for 23-year-old Ruzic. She lost in the first round of qualifying after holding six match points against Rebeka Masarova, but entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

Ruzic beat former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Zakharova, both in three sets, to reach the third round.