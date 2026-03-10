By the numbers: Rybakina challenged, but through to Round of 16 at Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina had to overcome a stiff test against Marta Kostyuk in the third round at Indian Wells, but she prevailed in straight sets thanks to an impressive display of resilience and some timely ball striking. She'll face Sonay Kartal next.

Everyone knows it’s tough to beat Elena Rybakina at her best. It turns out it’s difficult even when she isn’t operating at her version of 100%.

Rybakina was tested early and often by No. 28 seed Marta Kostyuk on Monday night in Indian Wells, falling behind a break in both sets. Each time, she steadied, rallied and ultimately came from behind to win both and, as a result, the match to advance to the fourth round.

On paper, it will go down as an unassuming 6-4, 6-4 win in 1 hour and 27 minutes, one that improves her head-to-head record against the Ukrainian to 4-1 at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. But anyone in the stands or watching at home knows the match was anything but straightforward, full of momentum swings and pressure moments that demanded Rybakina’s resilience.

