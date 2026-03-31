WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
WTA Foundation

WTA Stars stand together on International Women’s Day with 'Rally for Her'

WTA Foundation
1m read 31 Mar 2026 2h ago
IWD-WTAF-2026_16x9_FINAL

Summary

Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina and Tatjana Maria add their voices to “Rally for Her,” linking the game’s global reach with a push for better care, nutrition and outcomes for mothers and babies worldwide.

On International Women’s Day, WTA Foundation proudly stood with UNICEF as it debuted “Rally for Her,” a mission-driven video that invites viewers to make a difference through WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund. Featuring Belinda Bencic, Tatjana Maria and Elina Svitolina, “Rally for Her” is a global call to action against life-threatening gaps in maternal health and nutrition affecting millions of moms and babies.

By putting a personal lens on an issue often reduced to statistics, like the fact that each year, 500,000 women die from preventable pregnancy-related deaths, the film illustrates the power of a rallying cry for those in vulnerable communities. Narrated by WTA moms Belinda, Elina, and Tatjana, the film encourages fans to bring the passion of the game to a more urgent, less visible challenge: helping close the women’s health gap for pregnant mothers without access to essential care.

In support of the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund helps support women globally with critical health and nutrition interventions, including prenatal vitamins and minerals that help prevent undernutrition in pregnant women and give children the healthiest start in life. Last year, the Global Women's Health Fund helped support 1.5 million women globally.

To learn how you can play a role and support healthy pregnancies for women everywhere, visit Womenchangethegame.com. An entire course of prenatal vitamins costs as little as $2.50, and that $2.50 benefits two lives—mom and baby.

Summary

Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina and Tatjana Maria add their voices to “Rally for Her,” linking the game’s global reach with a push for better care, nutrition and outcomes for mothers and babies worldwide.