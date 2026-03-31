WTA Stars stand together on International Women’s Day with 'Rally for Her'

Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina and Tatjana Maria add their voices to “Rally for Her,” linking the game’s global reach with a push for better care, nutrition and outcomes for mothers and babies worldwide.

On International Women’s Day, WTA Foundation proudly stood with UNICEF as it debuted “Rally for Her,” a mission-driven video that invites viewers to make a difference through WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund. Featuring Belinda Bencic, Tatjana Maria and Elina Svitolina, “Rally for Her” is a global call to action against life-threatening gaps in maternal health and nutrition affecting millions of moms and babies.

By putting a personal lens on an issue often reduced to statistics, like the fact that each year, 500,000 women die from preventable pregnancy-related deaths, the film illustrates the power of a rallying cry for those in vulnerable communities. Narrated by WTA moms Belinda, Elina, and Tatjana, the film encourages fans to bring the passion of the game to a more urgent, less visible challenge: helping close the women’s health gap for pregnant mothers without access to essential care.

In support of the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), the WTA Foundation’s Global Women’s Health Fund helps support women globally with critical health and nutrition interventions, including prenatal vitamins and minerals that help prevent undernutrition in pregnant women and give children the healthiest start in life. Last year, the Global Women's Health Fund helped support 1.5 million women globally.

To learn how you can play a role and support healthy pregnancies for women everywhere, visit Womenchangethegame.com. An entire course of prenatal vitamins costs as little as $2.50, and that $2.50 benefits two lives—mom and baby.