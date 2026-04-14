Legend Bio: Valerie Ziegenfuss

Born and raised in San Diego, Valerie Ziegenfuss was 21 years old when she stepped onto the court in Houston in September 1970, one of the Original 9 players who risked their careers to compete in Gladys Heldman’s groundbreaking Virginia Slims Invitational. That act of collective courage, taken to demand a professional future for women’s tennis, defined her legacy as a foundational figure in the sport’s history.

In singles, Ziegenfuss rose as high as No.7 in the United States and posted wins over Billie Jean King and Virginia Wade. Her on-court achievements were anchored in Grand Slam play, where she reached the Round of 16 at three majors: the US Open in 1969 and 1975, and Roland Garros in 1972. On the Virginia Slims Circuit she helped promote and grow she battled the era’s best, becoming the first qualifier to reach a final at Oklahoma City in 1972 before falling to Rosie Casals.

With her all-court, physical game, Ziegenfuss especially shone in doubles and team competition. She was a four-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the team discipline, reaching the last four at Wimbledon twice and the US Open twice, and won six doubles titles, including the US Clay Court Championships with Nancy Richey in 1968. In 1971, she was a member of the victorious Wightman Cup side and in 1972, went 4-0 in singles in Federation Cup play as the Americans advanced to the semifinals. She also won a bronze medal in the exhibition event at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, alongside Peaches Bartkowicz.

After retiring from the tour, Ziegenfuss transitioned into an elite coaching role with the USTA, guiding the next generation. Later, she forged an award-winning career in real estate and served on the inaugural WTA Women's Health Task Force. Her daughter, Allison Bradshaw, followed in her footsteps to compete on the WTA Tour while her son, Michael, served in the US Marine Corps.

In 2021, her pioneering contribution was formally recognized when Ziegenfuss was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame alongside her Original 9 colleagues – cementing her place not just as a competitor, but as an architect of the modern game and founding member of the WTA.