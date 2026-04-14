Legend Bio: Peaches Bartkowicz

Jane 'Peaches' Bartkowicz’s game was built on a foundation of relentless accuracy from the baseline, anchored by a two-handed backhand that was a rarity in her era. That reliable stroke helped her amass 17 US national junior trophies and, at age 15, win the Wimbledon girls’ singles title. Her sister, Christine 'Plums' Bartkowicz was also a No.1 junior, but did not pursue a career in tennis.

The teen prodigy's transition to the professional ranks saw her spend six years among the Top 10 Americans, capture back-to-back singles and doubles titles at Cincinnati in 1966 and 1967, and win the Canadian Open in 1968. Bartkowicz also reached the US Open quarterfinals in both 1968 and 1969 and represented the United States with distinction in team competition. She was a member of the victorious US Federation Cup side in 1969 and also competed in the Wightman Cup against Great Britain, finishing her career with an undefeated record representing her country in singles and doubles.

Although she stepped away from the Tour in her early twenties, Bartkowicz's career is inextricably linked to a pivotal moment in tennis history. In September 1970, the 21-year-old from Hamtramck, Michigan was among nine players who signed $1 dollar contracts to compete in Gladys Heldman’s Houston Invitational, a defiant act that led to the formation of the Virginia Slims Circuit and, ultimately, the modern WTA Tour.

After welcoming her son, Kevin, in 1973, Bartkowicz coached tennis and made a brief return for World Team Tennis before embarking on a career with the US Federal Court in Detroit. Proud grandmother to April, she faced a series of challenging health issues, including a bone marrow transplant in 2015. In interviews, she paid tribute to the WTA Financial Assistance Program, which helped cover her medical bills.

In 2021, Bartkowicz's role in shaping the sport for generations of players was formally recognized when she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame alongside her fellow Original 9 pioneers. This followed recognition from the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.