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Match Reaction

Sabalenka powers into third round of Roland-Garros

Author: Haresh Ramchandani
Match Reaction
1m read 28 May 2026 1h ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Paris 2026
Getty Images

Summary

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dominates to reach Roland-Garros third round after defeating Elsa Jacquemot. She eyes first Grand Slam in Paris and set to clash with Daria Kasatkina next.

Full match replay: Sabalenka saves championship point, wins first Indian Wells

02:13:24
IW Sab Ryb F 2026 16x9 (1)

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the third round of Roland-Garros with a 7-5, 6-2 win over local favorite Elsa Jacquemot in Paris on Thursday. Sabalenka, chasing her first Grand Slam in Paris, will next face former top-10 player Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (13-11) win over Susan Bandecchi in another second-round match Thursday.

More to Come

Summary

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dominates to reach Roland-Garros third round after defeating Elsa Jacquemot. She eyes first Grand Slam in Paris and set to clash with Daria Kasatkina next.

Full match replay: Sabalenka saves championship point, wins first Indian Wells

02:13:24
IW Sab Ryb F 2026 16x9 (1)