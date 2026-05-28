Sabalenka powers into third round of Roland-Garros
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World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the third round of Roland-Garros with a 7-5, 6-2 win over local favorite Elsa Jacquemot in Paris on Thursday. Sabalenka, chasing her first Grand Slam in Paris, will next face former top-10 player Daria Kasatkina.
Kasatkina advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (13-11) win over Susan Bandecchi in another second-round match Thursday.
R3 🔜#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/RXpptnr5Zx— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2026
More to Come