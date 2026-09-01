Andreeva handles Tjen for second time in 14 days at US Open first round

For the second time in as many weeks, Mirra Andreeva has picked up a straight-sets victory over Janice Tjen.

With a 6-2, 6-2 dominant performance over Tjen to close the day session on Louis Armstrong, No. 5 seed Andreeva slides into the US Open second round and will next face Eva Lys, who defeated qualifier Gabriela Knutson. Just 14 days ago, Andreeva survived a second-set test from Tjen to book her spot into Cincinnati's Round of 16 with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The two matches paralleled each other in the first set, though Andreeva conceded one more than game than she did in southern Ohio. Andreeva was aggressive on all fronts, winning 7-of-8 points at the net in the first set with six total winners.

In Cincinnati, she won the opening set in 28 minutes. By that mark in New York, Andreeva led 5-2 following a break at love before closing the set just three minutes later with a hold at love -- she had won 12 consecutive points to close the first set.

Andreeva's key in both Cincinnati and in New York was her serve. Two weeks ago, Tjen managed to make life for difficult in the second set, taking more risky moves on her forehand -- the shot she prefers the most -- and she held more games in the second set to put pressure on Andreeva's serve. Andreeva lived up to task, and she wasn't broken in Ohio, just like she was today in New York.

Tuesday, however, there wasn't much of a test in the second set for Andreeva, who executed a complete performance to book her spot in the second round at the US Open for the fourth consecutive year.

Andreeva's Cincinnati vs. US Open stats side-by-side

*Bolded means New York

First-serve percentage: 58% (36-of-62), 80% (33-of-41)

First-serve points won: 86% (31-of-36), 85% (28-of-33)

Break points saved: 1/1, none faced

Break points converted: 30% (3-of-10), 100% (4-of-4)

Returning points won: 42.5% (34-of-80), 52% (25-of-48)

Tjen's Cincinnati vs. US Open stats side-by-side

*Bolded means New York

First-serve percentage: 69% (55-of-80), 6 0% (29-of-48)

First-serve points won: 60% (33-of-55), 59 % (17-of-29)

Break points saved: 70% 7-of-10, 0% ( 0-of-4)

Break points converted: 0% (0-of-1), 0% (0-of-0)

Returning points won: 27% (17-of-62), 20% (8-of-41)

More to come...