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Townsend is one win away from career Grand Slam at US Open

Author: Brad Kallet
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2m read 10 Sep 2026 6h ago
taylor townsend katerina siniakova us open 2026
Photo by Manuela Davies/USTA via Getty Images

Taylor Townsend always seems to find that extra gear in New York, playing aggressively and confidently and reveling in the energy of the adoring Queens crowd.

That's certainly been the case again this year at the US Open.

She was one of the stories of the tournament in the first week, upsetting seeded players Maja Chwalinska and Diana Shnaider to reach the fourth round for the second consecutive year. Then in the second week, she turned her attention to doubles. There were no upsets to be had in that draw, as Townsend and Siniakova are the top seeds, but all they've done is win, further cementing their status as the US Open favorites and the best doubles team on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

They've yet to drop a set through their first four matches, and they'll go for the US Open title on Friday (12 p.m. ET) against the American duo of Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger.

Montgomery and Krueger, who were given a wild card into the draw, came from 8-2 down in the super tiebreaker to beat WTA Finals qualifiers Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski in the semifinals.

If Townsend and Siniakova win on Friday, Townsend will win her first career US Open and achieve the career doubles Grand Slam with Siniakova.

It would be especially meaningful for the 30-year-old American to accomplish that at her home Slam, at a tournament that has meant so much to her.

"I came to this tournament as a kid," Townsend said after their semifinal win over Shnaider and Elise Mertens, "and it's always been a dream of mine to win the US Open. I've been close many times, so it would mean everything to me. I'm just going to do the best that I can. We're going to do the best that we can."

Townsend and Siniakova won Wimbledon in 2024, the Australian Open last year and the French Open this past summer. They were finalists at the US Open last year, losing to Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the final, and Townsend was also a finalist here in 2022. Her partner in that tournament was Caty McNally, and they lost to the team of Barbora Krejcikova and, in an odd twist of fate, Siniakova.

Siniakova is seeking her 12th Grand Slam doubles title. If they win the US Open, Siniakova will become the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two different players. (She also did it with Krejcikova.)

A title would also come full circle for Montgomery and Krueger, as they won the US Open girls' doubles title in 2021.

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