Around Beijing: Ostapenko enters influencer era as Sakkari's mindset evolves

BEIJING -- Jelena Ostapenko is a person of many endeavors.

Aside from being the World No. 32 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, she has her own merchandise line, runs a person baking Instagram account and now currently is entering her influencer era with an influx of short-form, day-in-the-life content over the past few months to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes.

In her recent content, she's posted anything from short-form travel videos to a side-quest visiting Niagara Falls and more.

The decision to post more of the digital content came at the advice of the Grand Slam champion's personal assistant.

"She knows a lot about marketing and those kind of things," Ostapenko said after her second-round China Open win. "A few times, she was trying to tell me that probably I needed to have more active social media."

Ostapenko was initially hesitant on the idea, but suddenly, she just went for it one day.

"I was like, 'No, I don't want it, I don't want it.' Then at some point, I was like, 'OK, let's see how it goes,' Ostapenko said. "It's going pretty well, especially TikTok. I have some videos [with] over 300,000 views, which is pretty good. I'm looking forward now to posting some more nice things, and I think for fans, it's kind of interesting to see what's happening."

In Beijing, Ostapenko is through to the third round and will face Elise Mertens on Monday. Saturday, she defeated Paula Badosa in a close 7-6(5), 7-5 win to earn her fourth win over the Spaniard.

Though the summer didn't see the results in singles, coming to China was something Ostapenko looked forward to, even saying that it feels like a "second home" and enjoys receiving several customized gifts from the fans.

"It's been a while in singles, and I'm really happy to be in China," Ostapenko said. "The Chinese fans are super special for me, and today I felt an amazing atmosphere. I felt I'm playing in my second home. So many people supporting me, and I had so many nice gifts. Every gift is like super special, so I really love to come here."

Sakkari has moved on from chasing points 'obsession'

Nine months ago at the United Cup in Perth, Maria Sakkari spoke confidently in her ability about gradually getting back to where she once was -- in the top 10. In western Australia, she was ranked No. 51 and has slowly made her way to No. 33 and is the No. 25 seed in Beijing.

An objective for 2026 was that she wasn't going to chase points, and be more strategic of the tournaments she plays. As the season has evolved, that "get back to the top" mindset has also evolved. While she recognizes improving her ranking is important, she isn't living her life on tour constantly thinking about the number.

"I think that in the beginning of the year, I had this obsession about getting back to the top," Sakkari said to wtatennis.com after her 6-2, 6-2 win over Storm Hunter. "I feel I've done really well just not thinking about it. It's kind of irrelevant right now, and just try, play and enjoy as much as I can."

Still, Sakkari recognizes the ranking is important for direct entry into top tournaments, possible seeding implications and avoiding top ranked players in early rounds.

Sakkari storms past Hunter to reach Beijing third round

"The ranking is important and relevant, but at the same time, I feel like the obsession that I had being one of the best is gone, which is very good," Sakkari added. "I'm enjoying a lot more being on the tour like that, and I just proud of who I am."

Sakkari always enjoys the Asian Swing and the cities that she visits. While there isn't a Grand Slam at the end of this stretch, she's never really viewed previous tournaments in other swings as if she were preparing for a major.

"I never played the lead-up tournaments thinking that it's a Slam coming up," Sakkari said. "I feel a lot of players are tired during this [swing] so I feel it's a good challenge to push and just play some good matches, make some points and and finish the year strong.

"Whoever handles this trip better, plays better. Obviously, everyone's fatigued. Everyone's has playing too much, traveled a lot, but I feel it's a good chance to just push yourself, try and do as good as possible."

Sakkari will next face No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina, who defeated Katerina Siniakova in three sets.