Rybakina withdraws from Wuhan after early China Open exit

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the upcoming Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open because of injury, the tournament announced on social media.

The decision comes a day after Rybakina was upset by World No. 118 Alina Charaeva in three sets in the second round of the China Open in Beijing. Rybakina is next scheduled to compete at the Ningbo 500, where she is the defending champion. Last year in Wuhan, she reached the quarterfinals.

"I'm very sorry to the fans who were looking forward to seeing me play," Rybakina said in the Instagram story. "I'll take some time to rest and recover. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. See you next year."

Over the past few months, Rybakina has been dealing with a lingering lower leg and foot injury that caused her to retire during the quarterfinals of Cincinnati against Iga Swiatek.

She managed to recover well enough for the US Open, where Rybakina won her third Grand Slam title, captured the World No. 1 ranking and became the first singles player to qualify for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

Rybakina joins Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Karolina Pliskova as pre-tournament withdrawals. The Wuhan Open is scheduled for October 12-18 and is the final WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 1000 event of the season.