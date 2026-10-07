By the numbers: Swiatek strengthens WTA 1000 record with Jovic win

In the first career meeting between six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland and rising American teenager Iva Jovic, Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing with a 6-1, 6-3 victory Wednesday.

Swiatek dominated the opening set, winning the first five games and earning two set points in the sixth game before Jovic held serve to get on the scoreboard. The Pole then held serve to close out the set on her fifth set point.

The second set began with Swiatek breaking early to take a 2-0 lead, but Jovic began finding more range and depth on her groundstrokes. The 18-year-old, ranked a career-high No. 13 in the world, broke back to level the set.

Jovic, who entered the match on a six-match winning streak after winning the Guadalajara title last month, saved two more break points in the next game to take a 3-2 lead. But Swiatek broke twice in a row to complete the victory in 1 hour, 36 minutes.

"For sure (today), I was using more of the chances that I got," Swiatek told the media after the win. "I was more proactive. Maybe changing the directions more instead of just being solid, more intense. When I needed that, I could play long rallies and be in defense, as well. Everything was working today."

Iga advances ✅ @iga_swiatek caps off an incredible showing in Beijing against Jovic! #ChinaOpen https://t.co/jsTcgEmr8y — wta (@WTA) October 7, 2026

Here are some of the notable numbers from Swiatek's fourth-round win:

9: Swiatek now has nine wins against players ranked in the top 20 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2026, against eight losses. She also recorded her 35th win against a player outside the top 10 this season, against eight losses.

31: Swiatek is through to her 31st career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Among active players, only world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has reached more, with 33.

36: Swiatek has 36 wins against top-15 opponents at WTA 1000 events. Among active players, only Serena Williams, with 44, and Sabalenka, with 41, have more.

126: Swiatek has now won 126 of 128 WTA 1000 matches in which she won the first set. Both those losses have come in 2026 - to Maria Sakkari in Doha and to Magda Linette in Miami.

148: The victory was Swiatek's 148th WTA 1000 main-draw win, moving her level with Serena Williams. Among active players, only Sabalenka, with 156, has more. Overall, Swiatek and Williams are tied for seventh place for most wins since the WTA 1000 format was introduced in 2009.

Swiatek will face No. 13 seed Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals. Mertens, who defeated No. 3 seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in another fourth-round clash on Tuesday, has not beaten Swiatek in their two previous meetings.

"I feel like my game has improved," Swiatek said reflecting on her recent form. "Obviously sometimes playing the tournament is a bit tricky. Not everything is depending on you. I believe what I'm doing makes sense moving forward. That gives me the most confidence. For sure when you have great results on a match, it's always a good boost of confidence. But tennis is tough. You need to be ready for every match. Your previous results are not going to give you anything. I'm going to push no matter what and we'll see how it goes."