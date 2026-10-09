Serena Williams honored with Barbie doll to celebrate 2005 AO win

On International Day of the Girl, Serena Williams is inspiring young girls to dream big and believe they can be anything -- and she's got a new Barbie doll to prove it. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and tennis legend is officially joining Team Barbie, and getting her likeness celebrated amongst a group of athletes and role models that inspire confidence in young girls.

Harkening back to Williams' on-court outfit for her iconic 2005 Melbourne title run, where she famously saved match points in the semifinal against Maria Sharapova, Williams' doll wears a green and white cutout top with mesh detailing and a white skirt. It also includes matching tennis shoes, socks, a sweatband, a racquet and a tennis ball.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many girls who looked like me being told there was no limit to who they could become," Williams said in a press release. "I want every girl who plays with this doll to see possibility -- not just in me, but in herself. She can dream big, work hard, change direction, break barriers, and become anything she chooses. That’s what makes having my own Barbie so meaningful to me."

Williams said Mattel "nailed" her outfit from two decades ago, and was thrilled to have her hairstyle of the time accurately captured too.

“I was really adamant about having big curly hair and having a little color in the hair as well,” she said.

It's not the first time that Williams is getting a doll in her likeness. Earlier this year in celebration of International Women's Day, the former World No. 1 was named part of the "Barbie Dream Team" to celebrate her post-playing career as an entrepreneur, after previously getting a doll in her likeness made earlier in the aughts.

"Barbie is proud to honor Serena Williams. Barbie has always inspired girls to believe they can be anything, from the sports stadium to the fashion runway to the boardroom," Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie, Mattel, said in a statement. "Serena Williams embodies that message through her extraordinary achievements as an athlete, entrepreneur, and advocate for equality.

"By honoring her with a Barbie Signature doll, we’re celebrating a barrier-breaking icon whose legacy empowers fans everywhere to dream big and embrace their own potential."