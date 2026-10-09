WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Beijing?

Author: Brad Kallet
Hot Shots
2m read 09 Oct 2026 7h ago
Sara Bejlek, Beijing 2026

We've reached the business end of the China Open, the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament of the season.

The 96-player singles draw is down to the final four, with WTA Finals qualifier Mirra Andreeva taking on rising star Nikola Bartunkova for a spot in the championship match. In the second semifinal on Saturday, home favorite Zheng Qinwen will play Elise Mertens.

But before we get to those matches, we're looking back on the best shots from the second week in Beijing.

We've rounded up our favorites from Week 2, including highlights from Sun Xinran, Jelena Ostapenko and Sara Bejlek. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week at the bottom.

Sun Xinran's running forehand pass

Sun caught the attention of many fans this week, both for her two impressive wins in her WTA debut and sparkling shots like this one. 

Serving to take a 3-2 lead against Coco Gauff, Sun returned a booming crosscourt backhand from Gauff, then sprinted to the service line and hit a running forehand pass.

Gauff won the match 7-5, 6-1.

'She's come to play tonight': Sun fires stunning forehand pass against Gauff in Beijing

Jelena Ostapenko's pickup volley off her shoelaces

Serving at 2-4, 15-all in the decisive third set against Mertens, Ostapenko dictated the point from the net, forcing Mertens to defend from behind the baseline. Mertens stayed in the point with some stellar returns, but Ostapenko won it with a pickup volley off her shoelaces.

Mertens ended up playing better down the stretch, pulling out the 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Hot shot: Jelena Ostapenko's pickup volley off her shoelaces in Beijing

Marie Bouzkova's counter drop shot on the run

Marie Bouzkova showed off her incredible court coverage and variety in this point against Zheng, finishing it off with a sweet counter drop shot.

Zheng outlasted Bouzkova 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5.

Hot shot: Marie Bouzkova covers the court in Beijing, finds the counterdrop

Kamilla Rakhimova's full-stretch backhand winner

Iva Jovic gave Kamilla Rakhimova all she could handle in this point, both with punishing blows and awkward spins. But Rakhimova won the battle of angles with a full-stretch backhand winner into the open court. 

Jovic won the match 6-1, 7-5.

Hot shot: Kamilla Rakhimova finds the angle at full stretch in Beijing

Sara Bejlek's pass down the line

Bejlek's speed and anticipation are her hallmarks, and they won her this point against Naomi Osaka.

Leading 4-3 in the first set, on Osaka's serve, Bejlek returned a combination of powerful backhands and forehands before winning the point with a remarkable pass down the line.

Osaka won the match 7-6 (4), 6-4.

'The mind-reader!' Bejlek foils Osaka with superb anticipation in Beijing

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
previews
nikola bartunkova beijing 2026

China Open semifinals preview: Breaking down the final four in Beijing

4m read
14h ago
Match Reaction

Mertens beats Swiatek in Beijing for third straight win over a Grand Slam champion

3m read
13h ago
Elise Mertens, Beijing 2026
Player Feature

The first-timers who won the WTA Finals: Could Andreeva or Noskova be next?

4m read
16h ago
Andreeva qualify