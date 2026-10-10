Andreeva or Zheng? Making the case for the China Open finalists

History was made in Beijing on Saturday when Zheng Qinwen defeated Elise Mertens to become the first Chinese finalist in the history of the China Open, which dates back to 2004.

Zheng won eight of the final 10 games against Mertens to reach her second career WTA 1000 final, building on a resurgent two months that could propel her back into the Top 30 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

She'll play Mirra Andreeva in the final on Sunday. Andreeva breezed past rising star Nikola Bartunkova 6-2, 6-2, and she'll be playing for her third WTA 1000 title.

Ahead of the championship match in Beijing, we make the case for both players.

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The Case for Mirra Andreeva

It's all coming up roses for Andreeva, who will be the clear favorite in this final. The fourth seed has now won 10 consecutive sets in Beijing, and she was clinical in her semifinal win over Bartunkova, dropping just four games against a player having the tournament of her career. Andreeva was steady and efficient, with 16 winners and 10 unforced errors, and continued her excellence on return, a point of emphasis for Andreeva and her team of late.

The World No. 5, who qualified for the WTA Finals on Friday and is set to rise to a career-high No. 3 in the PIF WTA Rankings next week, converted five of her 10 break-point opportunities. That brings her total to 301 on the season, which leads the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Despite being just 19, Andreeva also comes into this match with the edge in experience on the biggest stages. This will be her fifth title match of the season, and she's already won three of them, including her first major title at Roland Garros.

Andreeva also figures to be the fresher and more well-rested player, coming off a brisk 1 hour and 14 minute semifinal and four consecutive straight-set matches. She's played five fewer sets than Zheng, whose 13 hours and 33 minutes on court are the most of any player at any event this season.

On Sunday, the crowd will surely be behind Zheng when they step onto Diamond Court. Andreeva understands that, and will be ready for it. It won't be the first time she's had to manage that kind of environment.

"I have some experience playing against local players," Andreeva told reporters. "I think that's going to be fine. Of course, we all know that she's playing at home. That's OK."

The Case for Zheng Qinwen

Even if Andreeva is unfazed by playing Zheng on her home soil, it will surely give the World No. 54 a tremendous boost in the title match, as it has all tournament.

Zheng, who got into the draw as a wild card, fought her way through four consecutive three-set matches to start the tournament, two of which were upsets of Anna Kalinskaya and Marie Bouzkova. And despite the toll that those marathons surely took on her, they appear to have only made her stronger and more confident. Zheng's wins over Elina Svitolina and Mertens were in straights, and in the latter match Zheng looked the part of a former Top 5 player. She was aggressive but controlled, with 32 winners to 16 unforced errors, and her serve was a weapon, winning 73 percent of her service points (including 88 percent of first-serve points) and hitting eight aces.

On her return, she only faced two break points.

Zheng's service games will put Andreeva's defense to the test. She's hit 219 winners in her six matches, the highest amount of any player at any tournament this season. And her 47 aces in Beijing are third, behind just Elena Rybakina's 54 at the US Open and 49 in Toronto.

Dating back to the start of the US Open, following the training block in Florida that completely transformed her season, Zheng has won 13 of her last 14 matches.

Zheng will also have the confidence of a previous win against Andreeva, at this very tournament. In 2024, in their lone meeting on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, she beat Andreeva 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in the China Open quarterfinals.