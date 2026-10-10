Wuhan draw: Sabalenka, Swiatek eye first 2026 meeting in quarterfinals

The rivalry between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek could resume at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open. The two former World No. 1s were draw together in the first quarter of the last WTA 1000 event of the season on Saturday, an event that Sabalenka has won three times.

Following the pre-tournament withdrawals of World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and defending champion Coco Gauff, Sabalenka will look to win her first tournament since March as the top seed. Jessica Pegula, last year's finalist, is seeded No. 2. Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova, both of whom officially qualified for the year-end WTA Finals Indian Wells due to results at the ongoing China Open, are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the draw, including first-round matches to watch and potential quarterfinal matchups.

To see the full draw, click here.

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First quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Zheng Qinwen vs. Ann Li: 2024 Olympic champion Zheng has experienced a home-soil resurgence this week at the China Open on her way to the final. Regardless of her upcoming result against Mirra Andreeva, she'll hope to continue her momentum in Wuhan, where she reached the final in 2024.

There, she lost to Sabalenka -- the opponent for the winner between Zheng and American Li, who upset Belinda Bencic to reach the third round in Beijing.

Additional first-round matches: Janice Tjen vs. Oleksandra Oliynikova, [14] Elise Mertens vs. Daria Snigur, [9] Belinda Bencic vs. Zhang Shuai, Diane Parry vs. Anna Kalinskaya, Qualifier vs. Qualifier

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [7] Iga Swiatek: Sabalenka and Swiatek have met 13 times previously, but last dueled more than a year ago at Roland Garros. The two are in vastly different places than when they last met, with Sabalenka having surrendered her World No. 1 ranking to Rybakina and Swiatek fighting for a place in the year-end Top 8 -- making a potential reunion all the more interesting.

Swiatek leads the overall head-to-head 8-5, but the two players have split six meetings all-time on hard courts.

Second quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Clara Tauson vs. Marie Bouzkova: This time last year, Denmark's Tauson was seeded No. 10 in Wuhan, and reached the third round. But she has struggled with a back injury for much of the 2026 season, and arrives in Wuhan with a current ranking of No. 42. This first-round match poses a strong contrast in styles, with in-form Bouzkova's first-rate counterpunching game and foot speed an intriguing match for Tauson's first-strike tennis.

Additional first-round matches: [WC] Dayana Yastremska vs. Cristina Bucsa, [16] Maja Chwalinska vs. Mayar Sherif, [10] Iva Jovic vs. [WC] Mia Pohankova, [WC] Wang Xiyu vs. Wang Xinyu, Maria Sakkari vs. Donna Vekic

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[3] Mirra Andreeva vs. [8] Marta Kostyuk: The burgeoning rivalry between Andreeva, who's into the final this week in Beijing, and Kostyuk has blossomed in 2026. The two young stars never faced each other on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz before this year, but could be on tap for a fifth head-to-head match here. Kostyuk has won three of them -- including both hard-court matches -- but Andreeva won the biggest, earlier this year at Roland Garros.

Third quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Lilli Tagger vs. Nikola Bartunkova: Bartunkova is coming off a banner week in Beijing, where she upset Sabalenka on the way to the semifinals, while Tagger has scuffled to a 1-4 main-draw record since winning her first tour-level singles title in Prague in July. But these two rising talents possess two of the most varied playing styles on tour, making their first of what may be many tour-level meetings a tantalizing prospect.

Additional first-round matches: Katerina Siniakova vs. Liudmila Samsonova, Kimberly Birrell vs. Qualifier, [WC] Guo Hanyu vs. [12] Sorana Cirstea, [15] Jasmine Paolini vs. Sara Bejlek, Anhelina Kalinina vs. Sonay Kartal

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[4] Linda Noskova vs. [5] Elina Svitolina: With Noskova already qualified for the year-end championships, and Svitolina chasing a spot, the Ukrainian likely will be motivated for a big result in Wuhan to help her cause. The two have not played since Noskova became a Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon in July, but played for the first time in two years on the clay courts of Stuttgart in April. Svitolina won that one in a tight two, 7-6(2), 7-5, and the margins could be equally slim in a reprise.

Fourth quarter

First-round match to keep an eye on

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Fernandez: Recently-crowned Singapore champion Fernandez lost her first match in Beijing, but will look to use her Asian Swing hot streak to reverse fortunes against Alexandrova, whom she's lost to three times in four career meetings. Alexandrova, meanwhile, hopes to parlay a quarterfinal effort in Beijing into another deep WTA 1000 run in China. The last two matches between these two have stretched deep into a third set.

Additional first-round matches: Yuliia Starodubtseva vs. Qualifier, Qualifier vs. Qualifier, [11] Diana Shnaider vs. Katie Boulter, [13] Alexandra Eala vs. Qualifier, Jelena Ostapenko vs. Qualifier

Potential quarterfinal showdown

[2] Jessica Pegula vs. [6] Karolina Muchova: The third career meeting between Pegula and Muchova could be on tap for the last eight in Wuhan. Pegula is 2-0 in the head-to-head, but both victories unfolded in comeback fashion for the American from a set behind.

While Pegula and Muchova are the highest seeds in this second, also lurking here is No. 13 seed Alexandra Eala -- a projected third-round opponent for Pegula. Eala will face a qualifier in the first round, and the winner of Alexandrova and Fernandez in the second.