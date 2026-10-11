Best of Wuhan media day: Top quotes and Kostyuk, Eala's adventures

Media days at the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open are in the books.

From pre-tournament press conferences to off-site adventures, several stars on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz partook in the festivities ahead of the main draw's beginning on Monday, October 12.

Here is the best from Wuhan media day:

The best quotes

Aryna Sabalenka

Top quote

" I'm happy to see her healthy, happy to see her playing her tennis -- making a good run at US Open and playing the final in Beijing. It's amazing to see her get back on her level. That's definitely not an easy draw, but I'm ready for it. " Aryna Sabalenka on Zheng Qinwen's level and possibly playing her in second round

Noteworthy

"I feel when you come to the place where you have a lot of success, you feel different. You feel at home. you feel comfortable with the conditions and with everything here. I definitely feel warm here in Wuhan." -- on returning to the place where she is a three-time champion

Jessica Pegula

Top quote

" There's probably a few. Making finals of a Grand Slam is always the most exciting. It was just really pivotal, and on paper, the coolest thing I've done. Cracking the top 10 in the world was a big moment for me. I didn't think it would necessarily be possible. That was such a big year for me to break into the top 10. " Jessica Pegula on pivotal moments in her career

Noteworthy

"I wanted to come to Wuhan because I've had good results here before. I had good results here last year. It's important to try and play matches before WTA Finals. Competing in another WTA 1000 is always a good time to win the tournament. For me, I didn't necessarily want to skip Beijing so coming back to Wuhan was something I always planned to do." -- on pushing in the final stretch and potentially qualify for the WTA Finals

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Iga Swiatek

Top quote

" Obviously, I'm aware of the situation. It would be great to get into the finals, for sure it's our goal. It's the first time I faced a situation like this to get into the finals, so it's a challenge, but it's a really positive one. I'm really motivated. " Iga Swiatek on her current position in the Race to the WTA Finals

Noteworthy

"That's not going to be a problem. We're kind of used to short turnarounds, traveling from place to place. I already analyzed the match against Elise [Mertens]. I have no regrets, she played great and I feel it was a good level match. Now I'm here, so I need to focus on the next challenges." -- on adjusting from Beijing to Wuhan

Kostyuk visits the world's largest mall

Marta Kostyuk enjoyed a thrilling afternoon at Wuhan Wushang Dream Plaza, the world's largest singles shopping mall that covers more than 800,000 meters of space.

She went on a roller coaster, interacted with robots and watched an entertainment show. Check out the full highlights below!

Kostyuk has a bye into the second round.

Eala enjoys trip to East Lake

While Kostyuk stayed indoors, Eala enjoyed the scenic outdoors at the famous East Lake in Wuhan, one of China's largest freshwater lakes.

She interacted with fans and hit some rallies on a miniature grass court with a beautiful lakeside view behind her.

Eala will play Chinese qualifier Shi Han to end the night session on Center Court Monday.