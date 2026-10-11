Best of Wuhan media day: Top quotes and Kostyuk, Eala's adventures
Media days at the Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open are in the books.
From pre-tournament press conferences to off-site adventures, several stars on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz partook in the festivities ahead of the main draw's beginning on Monday, October 12.
Here is the best from Wuhan media day:
The best quotes
Aryna Sabalenka
Top quote
Noteworthy
"I feel when you come to the place where you have a lot of success, you feel different. You feel at home. you feel comfortable with the conditions and with everything here. I definitely feel warm here in Wuhan." -- on returning to the place where she is a three-time champion
Jessica Pegula
Top quote
Noteworthy
"I wanted to come to Wuhan because I've had good results here before. I had good results here last year. It's important to try and play matches before WTA Finals. Competing in another WTA 1000 is always a good time to win the tournament. For me, I didn't necessarily want to skip Beijing so coming back to Wuhan was something I always planned to do." -- on pushing in the final stretch and potentially qualify for the WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek
Top quote
Noteworthy
"That's not going to be a problem. We're kind of used to short turnarounds, traveling from place to place. I already analyzed the match against Elise [Mertens]. I have no regrets, she played great and I feel it was a good level match. Now I'm here, so I need to focus on the next challenges." -- on adjusting from Beijing to Wuhan
Kostyuk visits the world's largest mall
Marta Kostyuk enjoyed a thrilling afternoon at Wuhan Wushang Dream Plaza, the world's largest singles shopping mall that covers more than 800,000 meters of space.
She went on a roller coaster, interacted with robots and watched an entertainment show. Check out the full highlights below!
Kostyuk has a bye into the second round.
Eala enjoys trip to East Lake
While Kostyuk stayed indoors, Eala enjoyed the scenic outdoors at the famous East Lake in Wuhan, one of China's largest freshwater lakes.
She interacted with fans and hit some rallies on a miniature grass court with a beautiful lakeside view behind her.
Eala will play Chinese qualifier Shi Han to end the night session on Center Court Monday.