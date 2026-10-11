Dabrowski, Stefani capture fifth title of 2026 in Beijing

No. 2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani won the China Open in Beijing on Sunday, defeating top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

Dabrowski and Stefani needed just 59 minutes to beat Siniakova and Zhang 6-1, 6-2 and claim their seventh overall title as a team. It was their fifth title of the season, following victories in Dubai, Strasbourg, Eastbourne and São Paulo.

"Proud of a lot really," Dabrowski said to press. "Obviously today's performance was a really great culmination of the entire week, which was awesome for us. We brought a really high level. Our opponents forced us to do that with their reputation, the number of times we've played them."

The winning moment 🤩 Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani are your champions in Beijing! #ChinaOpen https://t.co/CfGwE5ee7x — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2026

"Job not finished" says Stefani as the season heads to its final month

For Dabrowski, the victory marked her 25th career tour-level doubles title and seventh at a WTA 1000 event. Stefani claimed her 18th career doubles title and fifth at the WTA 1000 level. The pair improved their tour-level record as a team to 75-19.

"I think for me it's still kind of in the middle of it. It kind of feels like job's not finished in terms of the season still going," Stefani said reflecting on their season. "I have a lot of pride. I'm very grateful for everything that we've been accomplishing and how well we've been playing, how we've improved together since the beginning of the year.

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"What the process has been like, too, in terms of our team effort, and not just Gabby and I, but our team as well who are guiding us and helping us be better as a team. I think it's really cool to see that come to light in how we execute and how we perform. Then we get results from it. We're almost in November. To be healthy and playing well, winning a title here, also means a lot. Like I said, there's still a little bit more to go. I'm trying to focus on what we're doing and still enjoying staying present and staying in the moment."

Gaby & Luisa rising to the challenge 👏 #ChinaOpen https://t.co/2I3ZfkTfqH — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2026

"I don't feel a bit that I want to leave this community" - 37-year-old Zhang

For Siniakova and Zhang, this was their sixth tour-level event as a team. They first partnered at the 2024 Guangzhou Open, winning the title, and have since claimed two more championships together, at Adelaide and Toronto, both this year.

Their defeat in Beijing was their first loss as a team this year, ending a 13-match winning streak. They now have a 19-3 record as a pair.

"I think they were serving well," Siniakova said. "When you're serving 180 [KM/H], 160 second serve, it's tough to do something, especially when they are both really good at the net. I think we tried everything, but we were just missing by a bit. Of course, to compare it against them when they were really on fire and everything kind of were going their ways, it was very tough to find some space to do anything or to change anything."

At 37, Zhang is enjoying one of her most successful seasons on tour and spoke about why she remains committed to competing on the tour.

"This year I have been healthy: healthy body, healthy mindset," she said. "I keep fighting till now. I can be with my good friends to be in the doubles in different events. Deep runs in those events. I feel that on the WTA Tour, this community is like a family for me.

"These players, the staff members, people working here, it makes me happy. I don't feel a bit that I want to leave this community. I really treasure the time here, every tournament, every event. We see those people, local people, trying their best to try to support these events. That makes me want to stay in the sport. I have the motivation to continue to stay on the tour, to continue to try my best in this sport. I feel the urge and passion for it."