Gauff stars in rapper Gunna's 'Pop It' music video

Coco Gauff is accustomed to being a hit-maker on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, but now, she's helping author hits on the music charts, too.

The World No. 4 made a surprise appearance in Georgia-based rapper Gunna's new music video for his single "Pop It" where the two-time Grand Slam champion serves up tennis balls while the 33-year-old, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, throws down bars.

A teaser trailer alluded to Gauff's appearance, showcasing the pair playing tennis together. In the full version, Gauff's serves up an ace to drop the beat, before Gunna asks her to bring her best.

The video later sees her swinging her racquet while wearing thigh-high boots while rocking a white crop cop with black trim, and nodding along to the tune as Gunna raps.

Gauff was a natural pick for the cameo appearance, with director Spike Jordan of The Genius Club saying in a recent interview that “Gunna has been wanting to get into tennis, so for this video, we thought, why not just learn from the best and make it a reality."

"That’s really what this whole day was about. Having fun, trying something new and letting the world around just exist."