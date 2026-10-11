WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Social Buzz

Gauff stars in rapper Gunna's 'Pop It' music video

Social Buzz
1m read 11 Oct 2026 12h ago
Coco_Gauff_-_China_Open_2026_-_Tuesday_Pre-Event-DSC_9190A
Jimmie48/WTA

Coco Gauff is accustomed to being a hit-maker on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, but now, she's helping author hits on the music charts, too.

The World No. 4 made a surprise appearance in Georgia-based rapper Gunna's new music video for his single "Pop It" where the two-time Grand Slam champion serves up tennis balls while the 33-year-old, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, throws down bars.

A teaser trailer alluded to Gauff's appearance, showcasing the pair playing tennis together. In the full version, Gauff's serves up an ace to drop the beat, before Gunna asks her to bring her best. 

The video later sees her swinging her racquet while wearing thigh-high boots while rocking a white crop cop with black trim, and nodding along to the tune as Gunna raps. 

Must See

Gauff was a natural pick for the cameo appearance, with director Spike Jordan of The Genius Club saying in a recent interview that “Gunna has been wanting to get into tennis, so for this video, we thought, why not just learn from the best and make it a reality."

"That’s really what this whole day was about. Having fun, trying something new and letting the world around just exist."

WTA Staff

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Social Buzz
Serena_Williams_-_US_Open_2026_-_Day_6-DSC_5436

Serena Williams honored with Barbie doll to celebrate 2005 AO win

2m read
2d ago
Social Buzz

Eala talks perfection, embracing pain and brutal feedback with Sharapova

2m read
3d ago
alexandra eala asian games 2026

Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka to miss Wuhan Open

2m read
4d ago
coco gauff beijing 2026