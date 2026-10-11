Zheng Qinwen makes history with China Open win in first title since 2024

Zheng Qinwen made history Sunday by becoming the first Chinese woman to win the China Open WTA 1000 title, defeating No. 4 seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

Andreeva, who had lost the only previous meeting between the pair, broke early to take a 2-0 lead before Zheng fought back to level the set. Zheng then saved three set points in the 10th game of a closely contested set before winning the final 11 points in a row.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the second set, Zheng earned a late break in the ninth game and held serve to complete the 7-5, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 43 minutes.

"Honestly after winning this title, I felt like finally I achieve it, finally I once again become the one who is making new history," Zheng told the media. "I always wanted to kind of beat myself because everyone was asking me how great you achieve in 2024. I always say that the best is come in the future.

The winning moment 🤩 History sealed with an ace from Zheng Qinwen! #ChinaOpen https://t.co/U9tSRpv7KN — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2026

Impressive stats behind Zheng's historic run

It was Zheng's first WTA 1000 title and her sixth overall on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. It was also her first title since winning in Tokyo in late 2024. The victory will see her return to the top 30 in the world rankings next week, having fallen to No. 160 midway through the season.

"When I was at the lowest moment, everyone was saying I couldn't come back," Zheng said. "Everyone had doubts about me. Finally after many losses, I was able to find my fire again when I'm playing matches. Like I always said, tennis is not just about hitting the balls, it's also about how much you want to win. I am just so grateful that I found the inside fire back. Right now I'm trying to reach the best version of myself."

The 24-year-old, currently ranked No. 54 in the world, became the first wildcard to win the event since the tournament's reinauguration in 2004. She also became the lowest-ranked player to win the title during that span.

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After winning her first four matches at the tournament in three sets, Zheng won her final three matches in straight sets. The 78 games she dropped en route to the title were the most by a player winning a Tier I or WTA 1000 event since the format was introduced in 1990, surpassing the 66 dropped by Belinda Bencic in Toronto in 2015. Only Madison Keys, who dropped 87 games at the Australian Open in 2025, has dropped more games en route to winning a WTA-level title in the Open Era.

"Every match had different difficult points," Zheng said looking back at her matches in Beijing. "It is difficult to pinpoint which moment was the most difficult. The final tonight was also difficult. Also the previous six matches were tough. There were different moments of toughness. When I was battling my opponents, I was also battling myself.

"The desire of winning internally, I was battling the internal weaknesses of myself. I need to be aggressive, but also need to control my errors. At critical moments, I cannot be soft. This is something I really need to find solution for for a long time. I'm really happy I did that."

The victory over Andreeva, who is projected to rise to No. 3 in the rankings Monday, was also Zheng's 14th career win over a top-10 opponent and her third this season.

Andreeva third-youngest this century to reach the top 3

Andreeva credited Zheng for delivering a strong performance in the final and expects more success for the former world No. 4 in the coming months.

"I just think, of course, she's a great server. I also think today I missed a lot of returns trying to go for it, trying to be more aggressive. Sometimes it worked, but most of the time I just felt like, I wanted to go for it but couldn't really find I guess the margin, couldn't really find the rhythm, as well.

"I will probably need to look at this match and just see why, try to improve and learn from that. For sure today she played great. She also mentioned, of course we all know, that she's had a tough year. It's also very nice to see her playing better and coming back. I think that she's going to be raising her level even more soon."

Zheng herself believes there is more to come from her.

"I can't give exactly number how close I am to the best version of myself," she added. "But it is true, I achieved something that I never achieved before when I was at my 21 years old. I know everyone is saying, I never had a 1000 event title. I was Olympic gold medalist, that's amazing, but still there's lot of things I have never achieved yet.

"I want to achieve all of them, like these people cannot say anything to me after that. I'm really happy I made the first steps. For me there's still more to come. I'm so hungry honestly for what's going to come in the next of my career because I know my potential, and I don't want to have a regret the day that I retire from tennis. I just want to give everything that I have in the tennis career."

Despite the loss, Andreeva will become the third-youngest player this century to reach the top three of the WTA rankings for the first time, behind only Maria Sharapova and Kim Clijsters.

"I think overall of course it was a good tournament," Andreeva said. "I mean, a lot of positives to take from these two weeks. Of course, I felt like today just wasn't meant to be. I think after also talking with Conchita, I will be able to look onto this match maybe from a different perspective and see maybe some good things."