Zheng, Andreeva to miss Wuhan Open following Beijing final

Zheng Qinwen and Mirra Andreeva will not compete at the Dongfeng • Voyah Wuhan Open this week following their final at the China Open in Beijing. Zheng made history Sunday with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Andreeva to become the first Chinese player to win the China Open.

Zheng cited a right shoulder injury while Andreeva cited a change in schedule.

"I'm very sorry to share that I will be withdrawing from this year's Wuhan Open," Zheng said in a statement. "Wuhan is where my tennis dream began, and the Wuhan Open is also where I made my breakthrough at the WTA 1000 level. I have always looked forward to completing in front of my hometown fans.

"Since returning from injury, however, I have played a demanding stretch of tennis over the past months and a half, competing at the US Open, the Billie Jean King Cup and the China Open. My body is feeling very fatigued after this intense run of matches. I look forward to returning to the Wuhan Open next year and stepping on to the court in my best possible form."

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Iva Jovic, the next eligible seeded player to receive a bye, will replace Mirra Andreeva on Line 17 and advances to the second round. Her original spot has been replaced by lucky loser, Anna Bondar, who will face Mia Pohankova Monday. Zheng's spot will also be replaced by lucky loser Camila Osorio, who will face Ann Li in the first round on Tuesday. An updated singles draw can found here.

Zheng's victory in Beijing was her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz 1000 title and her first singles title since Tokyo in 2024.

En route to the championship, the wild card defeated Shi Han, [15] Anna Kalinskaya, [18] Marie Bouzkova, Alina Charaeva, [6] Elina Svitolina, [13] Elise Mertens and [4] Andreeva. In the final, Zheng saved three sets points in the first to fuel her straight-sets victory.

Zheng, who was ranked No. 160 in mid-June, has transcended through to the PIF WTA Ranking as a result of her quarterfinal run at the US Open and her title in Beijing. She's projected to be ranked No. 23 in the latest rankings update, and is now 13-1 since a qualifying loss in Toronto in tour-level matches.

As for Andreeva, Beijing was her fifth final of 2026 and now holds a 3-2 record in those matches with titles at Adelaide, Linz and Roland Garros. In Beijing, the new World No. 3 qualified for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, where she is next scheduled to compete in mid-November.

Zheng is next entered into the main draw at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka, held from Oct. 19-25.